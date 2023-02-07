What's new

Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkey and Syria earthquake victims

SEOminati said:
Stop giving importance to such people. When you quote them, they get attention. Why give attention?
Exactly the more you repost or show others the more you give them unnecessary attention. Best to ignore and carry on.

Sometimes the best action to take is to simply ignore. Let the monkey burn in his own arrogance.
 
Hopefully next time people have enough sense not to go to France and hold hands in solace. As one can see that paper deserved what it got. Let’s not forget the double standard when Russia drew a cartoon the uproar it caused and freedom of expression was no where to be found.
 
If a Turkish or Syrian earthquake victim who’s family or loved ones have died in the earthquake takes revenge for these french publishers mocking the poor defenceless dead I’d say fair game .
 
I been reading a lot of comments, Most of this hate comments naturaly came from armenians they are so happy about this situation.
Than come from Russians and Ukrainians wich I was suprised because there is a lot of this peoples in our cities some of them run from war and some of them run from mobilization,
Many scandinavians consider this as karma for not allowing them in NATO and than ofc other western europeans like this French..
Support comments suprisingly come from Indians,Greeks,Iranians,Jews and Arabs wich I wouldnt guess like many others.
This earthquake is worst in last 100 year that we ever faced, This days will pass but we will never forget our true friends and enemies.
 
terry5 said:
If a Turkish or Syrian earthquake victim who’s family or loved ones have died in the earthquake takes revenge for these french publishers mocking the poor defenceless dead I’d say fair game .
Name of the cartoonist who drew this and few more neo nazi who insulted our death peoples are already published in some greywolf forums.. There is a lot of underground Turkish organizations in Europe, They will visit them soon
 
I don’t like saying this but I’m thinking if some powers used HAARP weather modification technology to vibrate and cause earthquakes.
Just like they did cause those floods in Pakistan.
InshAllah they will burn in hellfire forever for taking innocent lives.
May the wrath of Almighty Allah swt be upon them all. Ameen
 
Dehydrated Trisolaran said:
I been reading a lot of comments, Most of this hate comments naturaly came from armenians they are so happy about this situation.
Than come from Russians and Ukrainians wich I was suprised because there is a lot of this peoples in our cities some of them run from war and some of them run from mobilization,
Many scandinavians consider this as karma for not allowing them in NATO and than ofc other western europeans like this French..
Support comments suprisingly come from Indians,Greeks,Iranians,Jews and Arabs wich I wouldnt guess like many others.
This earthquake is worst in last 100 year that we ever faced, This days will pass but we will never forget our true friends and enemies.
Was just in Instanbul a few days ago. Missed the quake by hours. Upon landing at instanbul airport I thought I was in Russia.

Deadbeat Russians everywhere. I am surprised why Turkey is so lenient with these people especially considering their history of genocide in the region.
 
Charlie Hebdo makes offensive humor without respecting any ethical values. Their track record is already known. What is really sad is not this toilet paper business, but if you scan a little bit on social media what western fascists, turkophobic academics, journalists or politicians have said after this earthquake disaster, you will see that Islamophobia/Turkophobia is an epidemic. The hateful populist and chauvinistic expressions of these diseased mindsets and, more broadly, the growing fascist tendencies in these countries represent the tip of the iceberg.

Today I received news of the death of some of my acquaintances. A friend of mine trapped under the rubble with her children. One by one, they were valuable people, engineers, architects, people who had trained themselves that can live anywhere in the world. They were people of the world who represented much more universal values than these people I mentioned. My point is that this sick and hateful mentality has no counterpart. We don't look at them with the same hatred. But we only pity them. We find their sickness even more pathetic than the painful situation we are in.
 
I don't even understand the cartoon, cannot read the language to know what is happening.
 
KaiserX said:
Was just in Instanbul a few days ago. Missed the quake by hours. Upon landing at instanbul airport I thought I was in Russia.

Deadbeat Russians everywhere. I am surprised why Turkey is so lenient with these people especially considering their history of genocide in the region.
It's not like peoples want them but Erdogan have open borders policy for everyone and he have special "balance policy" with Russia. Hopefully this will change with next govermant

Hulk said:
I don't even understand the cartoon, cannot read the language to know what is happening.
Earthquake happen in Turkey
At least we dont have to send tanks*

dBSPL said:
Charlie Hebdo makes offensive humor without respecting any ethical values. Their track record is already known. What is really sad is not this toilet paper business, but if you scan a little bit on social media what western fascists, turkophobic academics, journalists or politicians have said after this earthquake disaster, you will see that Islamophobia/Turkophobia is an epidemic. The hateful populist and chauvinistic expressions of these diseased mindsets and, more broadly, the growing fascist tendencies in these countries represent the tip of the iceberg.

Today I received news of the death of some of my acquaintances. A friend of mine trapped under the rubble with her children. One by one, they were valuable people, engineers, architects, people who had trained themselves that can live anywhere in the world. They were people of the world who represented much more universal values than these people I mentioned. My point is that this sick and hateful mentality has no counterpart. We don't look at them with the same hatred. But we only pity them. We find their sickness even more pathetic than the painful situation we are in.
We realy need to be "barbarians" they thing we are..
Especialy to armenians.
 
