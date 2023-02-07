Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkey and Syria earthquake victims

Charlie Hebdo makes offensive humor without respecting any ethical values. Their track record is already known. What is really sad is not this toilet paper business, but if you scan a little bit on social media what western fascists, turkophobic academics, journalists or politicians have said after this earthquake disaster, you will see that Islamophobia/Turkophobia is an epidemic. The hateful populist and chauvinistic expressions of these diseased mindsets and, more broadly, the growing fascist tendencies in these countries represent the tip of the iceberg.



Today I received news of the death of some of my acquaintances. A friend of mine trapped under the rubble with her children. One by one, they were valuable people, engineers, architects, people who had trained themselves that can live anywhere in the world. They were people of the world who represented much more universal values than these people I mentioned. My point is that this sick and hateful mentality has no counterpart. We don't look at them with the same hatred. But we only pity them. We find their sickness even more pathetic than the painful situation we are in.