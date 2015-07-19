What's new

Charlie Hebdo knife attacks, Paris, poor young Pakistanis are falling to the provocation with conniving media

Charlie Hebdo media group and others do it exactly to incite and provoke Muslims and so that they attack westerners...and later on they blame Islam as an extremist and medieval religion not fit for modern times. This is done by Jews/Yahoodis to tell the world that look Islam is extremism and Europe and America/Canada should not welcome Muslims to their land.

This is deep conspiracy and poor Pakistanis are falling to it and falling in the trap. Just as Jews/Zionists used 9-11 attacks to blame Islam and created the Islamophobia in Christians mind. Idea is to pitch Islam against Christianity and vice versa... Uneducated people are falling in the trap.... Christian world doesn't hate Islam and Muslims, but the Zionists/Jews want Christians to hate Muslims and Islam...and these type of attacks make it happen.

Christians are Ahl-e-Kitaab and Muslims respect Christianity and Jesus Christ(Hazrat Esa, PBUH). And in holy Quran Hazrat Maryam and Hazrat Esa(Jesus Christ) were mentioned many times. So don't let innocent people fall to this conspiracy by Zionists who controls the media. Some Pakistanis are too innocent to fall in this trap and brainwashed by the uneducated Mullahs sponsored and financed by the enemies.

No denying the fact that Zionists are conniving and conspiring people, not the Jews though.
 
