Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know
14 May, 2021
OpIndia Staff
Fake Charlie Hebdo cartoon targeting Hindus has been shared widely on social media platforms
On Thursday, a cartoon mocking Indians, especially Hindus, for the acute oxygen crisis amidst the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country went viral on social media platforms.
The cartoon that was aggressively shared by the left-wing trolls on Twitter depicts Indians lying on the ground, gasping for oxygen. The cartoon, allegedly published by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, took a dig at the Hindu deities, asking how they could not help their own people during the second wave of the pandemic.
The alleged Charlie Hebdo cartoon also accompanied a catchphrase in French that read, “33 million gods in India and not one capable of producing oxygen”.
The alleged Charlie Hebdo cartoons widely shared by left-liberals on Twitter
The reference to “33 million gods” is nothing but an attempt to communalize the health crisis in the country by pointing fingers at Hindus, who worship multiple gods.
Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa was one of the first to share the alleged Charlie Hebdo cartoon that mocked Hindus. Attacking BJP, Kalappa asked what would the saffron party do, who, according to him, was celebrating the series of cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo depicting Islam in a poor light.
As left-liberals and the usual anti-Hindu propagandists cheered Charlie Hebdo’s alleged cartoons, some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these ‘left-liberals’, who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
However, with certain cartoons mocking Hindus and their deities began to make rounds on the internet, the left-liberals have now taken a complete u-turn to cheer the same publication for allegedly putting content that mocks Hindus traditions.
Did Charlie Hebdo publish an offensive cartoon against Hindus? What we know so far
Even as the left liberals continue to tweet these Charlie Hebdo cartoons with all vigour, some social media users have pointed that the French satirical magazine may have nothing to do with the above cartoon.
Interestingly, the cartoon that is being attributed to Charlie Hebdo by the left-liberals does not even feature anywhere on Charlie Hebdo’s official social media platforms. The cartoon also does not even find a place on their website.
In fact, Charlie Hebdo has published a few other stories on India, especially over the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. In a report published on April 22 this year, the French satirical magazine has questioned the Indian government’s Covid-19 strategy. The French magazine had a satirical take on the entire crisis and had published a couple of caricatures on the same.
Here are the cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo on the second wave of the pandemic, featuring MK Gandhi and Mughal monument Taj Mahal.
A Charlie Hebdo cartoon about about the Covid crisis in India
Other than these cartoons, no other cartoons concerning Indians or Hindus have been published by Charlie Hebdo. After analysing the official website of Charlie Hebdo and their social media timelines, it is found that that the French satirical magazine has not published the said caricature mocking Hindus and the so-called 33-million gods.
So where did the so-called Charlie Hebdo cartoon originate in the first place?
According to a social media user Nemo, the entire fiasco is nothing but a false flag operation as Charlie Hebdo has nothing to do with these cartoons.
It is believed that the cartoons were drawn by some discreet cartoonist, which was later shared on social media platforms such as Reddit.
As the cartoons had a take critical take on the Indian government, especially Hindus, the left-liberals seems to have got attracted to it and later put it out on social media platforms without verifying its authenticity.
In their mockery and trolling, the so-called ‘left-liberals’ seem to have forgotten an important detail. Charlie Hebdo usually publishes cartoons mocking religious beliefs and practices, targeting all kinds of religions. But when they published cartoons mocking the Islamic prophet, their office faced a terrorist attack and 17 of their employees were murdered.
Even now, many Islamic nations and religious groups are issuing boycott calls, and threats against France for its government’s decision to stand up for free speech and not penalise the magazine.
