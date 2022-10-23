Charles III and Zionism

I'm not sure I would have an oppositional response but more of a, an analysis of actually what the words are in the anthem And of course it talks about knavish tricks and ... many of us do not know words and that second verse is quite often not sung.

And some people aren't aware of that. But of course, there's also the unofficial verse about Scotland, which, which of course I know about, which talks about and like a torrent rush, rebellious Scots to crush, God save the king, that's not sung and hasn't been sung for some considerable time.

But there's a history here to the national anthem, which is about the politics of the creation of the state. Remember its name, the United Kingdom of Great Britain, which is England, Wales, and Scotland, and Northern Ireland. So there are four different parts to this alleged nation, which was born in blood ... let's not forget that, because that's relevant to today.

And of course, people, some Muslims, other people on the left refer to, not the national anthem, but to the Union Jack, as the butcher's apron; the flag which is put around the British Empire as it slotted its way across the world.

How many countries in the world are there that Britain hasn't invaded? It is a very small number. So that's a real thing. It's not stopped. It's not stopped invading other countries.

We invaded Iraq. We've been involved in Syria in Libya. And we're currently involved in all sorts of other conflicts, but we shouldn't forget that that has something to do with the British; it's not something entirely separate from Charles.

Professor David Miller, Academic