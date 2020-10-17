What's new

Charged up PM Imran hits back at Nawaz for 'maligning' military leadership

Charged up PM Imran hits back at Nawaz for 'maligning' military leadership
Dawn.comUpdated 17 Oct 2020


Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a Tiger Force convention in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a Tiger Force convention in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at former premier Nawaz Sharif for allegedly maligning the top army leadership, saying the PML-N supremo himself was launched into politics through the help of the military establishment.
His remarks came during an animated address to a Tiger Force convention in Islamabad, in which he dismissed opposition's power show of yesterday in Gujranwala as a "circus".
Commenting on the speech given by Nawaz during the opposition rally, Prime Minister Imran said the PML-N leader was using inappropriate "language" against the army and ISI chiefs at a time when Pakistani soldiers were constantly sacrificing their lives for the nation.
The premier while describing the prevailing geopolitical scenario said the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hated Pakistan and Muslims "more than any other Indian government in the history of the subcontinent".
"There are constant attacks on our soldiers; they are sacrificing their lives every day," he said, noting that 20 security personnel were martyred in two attacks on Thursday.
"Why are they sacrificing their lives? For us; for the country. And this jackal (geedar) who ran with his tail between his legs used such language for the army chief and DG ISI," he added, referring to Nawaz.
While addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally via video link from London, Nawaz on Friday had accused the security establishment of being behind his ouster as prime minister and of "bringing Imran Khan into power".
He named Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, alleging that they were responsible for making a "state above the state" and for the presence of "two governments" in the country, among other things.
Recalling the origins of Nawaz's political career, Prime Minister Imran said he had first become a minister through the patronage of Gen (retd) Ghulam Jilani and reached chief ministership by "polishing the boots of Gen Ziaul Haq". He also accused the PML-N leader of having received "crores of rupees from Meeran Bank to fight elections against the PPP", saying the ISI chief at the time had submitted a report in this regard to the Supreme Court.
"It is unfortunate that our country's courts have always helped him. This is the man who put [PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali] Zardari in jail twice. It was Zardari who instituted the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against him, not Gen [Qamar Javed] Bajwa."
The premier cited several books written by Western authors which he said detailed Nawaz and Zardari's alleged corruption during their first stints in power.
"These people can sell the country to save their stolen money," he said, adding that the books he mentioned were "not written by Gen Bajwa".
"What they did to their country is what Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq did to their people. This attack is not on Gen Bajwa but the Pakistan Army. This is the same thing Narendra Modi was talking about," he said.
Imran said Modi had repeatedly said that he liked Nawaz but that "the Pakistani army chief is a terrorist". "Why doesn't he say the same about me? Because I showed his true extremist picture to the world," he added.
Before his address took on a more serious tone, Prime Minister Imran showed a video clip, purportedly 11 years old, in which he had "predicted" the coming together of the opposition to protect their alleged corruption and even displayed a combination image of Nawaz before and after he left for London for medical treatment, suggesting that the PML-N leader had gotten better by just leaving the country.
The premier said Indian newspapers were praising Nawaz for espousing democracy but questioned whether they were unaware that "Ziaul Haq gave him a pacifier and this is the Nawaz Sharif who bought the judiciary".
"He is only with the judiciary as long as it is with him. When the judiciary closes Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, he praises the judiciary, but cries kyun nikala (why was I ousted?) when he is convicted in the Panama Papers case. Did Gen Bajwa file the Panama case?"
 
Good that he has taken this suar and his supporters in the judiciary to task. Now courts will be on fire, but it is them who allowed this Khanzir out. Pti government wanted guarantees but it was the court that allowed for a 50 rupee stamp paper. These shulatkars of nawaz needs to be exposed, publicily named and shamed along with legal proceedings initiated against them
 
To any patriotic pakistani, it's no longer a question

The choice is between these jackals and traitors of Pmln, PPP, PTM and a party that atleast loves our country and people
 
I wonder how 'military controlling politics' in Pakistan accusation is negated by Imran's counter argument that Nawaz also got in by polishing shoes of Zia. It infact, says the exact same thing that military replaced British in Pakistan.
 
Jo kutte wali Khan ne aaj ki he isse aik to samj aa raha he k stance change ho gya he ab...
Indian ho na british abhi tak apke khoon me hain Zia was a dictator who is gone and he was the one who brought Nawazu... same nawazu who brough Musharaf..
Brought*
 
