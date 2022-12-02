What's new

Charge d’ Affairs of Pakistan, Ambassador Ubaid Nizamani targeted by assassination attempt in Kabul - Dec 2022

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
3,073
8
7,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598668669227339776



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598668497483096064


The compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack today targeting Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission.

The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the assassination attempt against the Head of Mission and the attack against the embassy compound in Kabul. The Interim Government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan.

Islamabad
2 December 2022

545/2022​

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598671562869075968


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598672210616524800

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598664476726894592
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Xestan
  • Article
Pakistan asks Taliban to stop terrorism from their soil
Replies
5
Views
418
TNT
TNT
Pakistan Ka Beta
75 Years of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between Pakistan - Turkiye 30-11-2022
Replies
0
Views
40
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
ghazi52
Kabul suicide blast kills 19, mostly girls, at education centre
2
Replies
18
Views
982
Bleek
Bleek
ghazi52
Terrorists attack gurdwara in Kabul again
Replies
3
Views
741
satyamev
satyamev
Norwegian
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, NSA Moeed Yusuf assured during Kabul visit
Replies
13
Views
990
problemfreeleader
problemfreeleader

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom