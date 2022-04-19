Character, truthfulness, loyalty, honesty and fealty of Highest ranking Generals (including COAS) towards the state and the nation of Pakistan.

Former PM Imran Khan has said that he was the PM of Pakistan and US sent a message to remove IK and threatened to have consequences for Pakistan otherwise. He asked from the public that he was the PM and head of the state at that time but who actually was being addressed in these threats? Why courts opened on weekend and at midnight? All Petitions against PTI Govt get accepted for the matters which even Govt didn't do anything about yet while Govt's petitions were rejected. Election Commission have been for years playing the role of hoe of the PDM against PTI. Who from the Govt, state level position was misguiding the US administration that IK alone is responsible for all foreign policy decision making, we aren't part of this in any capacity? So the US administration was so sure to just remove IK to solve all of their issues with Pakistan! As per IK Russia agreed to sell oil and wheat to Pakistan at 20%-30% discounted prices that could have saved Pakistan Billions of Dollars per year. India has taken that offer and is helping it's economic growth now but this current imported* Govt can't do this. IK showed his frustration about certain remarks of Gen Bajwa during his recent 2day visit to the Lahore Garrison.Is it okay to just ignore If sitting General(s) on highest rank(s) of the military are facing serious allegations which questions about his(their) character, truthfulness, honesty and the loyalty towards the state of Pakistan?Bhai kia itni important post pe Bethay banday ko saadik r Ameen honay ki zrurt nhi hai kia?And it's been rumored by well informed journalists that the letter-gate scandal's 4-pages document contains many more secrets and perhaps even names of some characters and would have catastrophic effects if been leaked out. He is still refraining to name military's involvement in all this for greater good and national security reasons. Pakistan is already on the brink of a civil war as predicted by the PMLN MNA Khuaja Asif.Should we just let this country implode for just a few personalities including the uniformed ones too.