Character, truthfulness, loyalty, honesty and fealty of Highest ranking Generals (including COAS) towards the state and the nation of Pakistan.

Should Generals be held accountable if facing serious allegations questioning their loyalty to state

Former PM Imran Khan has said that he was the PM of Pakistan and US sent a message to remove IK and threatened to have consequences for Pakistan otherwise. He asked from the public that he was the PM and head of the state at that time but who actually was being addressed in these threats? Why courts opened on weekend and at midnight? All Petitions against PTI Govt get accepted for the matters which even Govt didn't do anything about yet while Govt's petitions were rejected. Election Commission have been for years playing the role of hoe of the PDM against PTI. Who from the Govt, state level position was misguiding the US administration that IK alone is responsible for all foreign policy decision making, we aren't part of this in any capacity? So the US administration was so sure to just remove IK to solve all of their issues with Pakistan! As per IK Russia agreed to sell oil and wheat to Pakistan at 20%-30% discounted prices that could have saved Pakistan Billions of Dollars per year. India has taken that offer and is helping it's economic growth now but this current imported* Govt can't do this. IK showed his frustration about certain remarks of Gen Bajwa during his recent 2day visit to the Lahore Garrison.

Is it okay to just ignore If sitting General(s) on highest rank(s) of the military are facing serious allegations which questions about his(their) character, truthfulness, honesty and the loyalty towards the state of Pakistan?
Bhai kia itni important post pe Bethay banday ko saadik r Ameen honay ki zrurt nhi hai kia?

And it's been rumored by well informed journalists that the letter-gate scandal's 4-pages document contains many more secrets and perhaps even names of some characters and would have catastrophic effects if been leaked out. He is still refraining to name military's involvement in all this for greater good and national security reasons. Pakistan is already on the brink of a civil war as predicted by the PMLN MNA Khuaja Asif.

Should we just let this country implode for just a few personalities including the uniformed ones too.


If Civilians become capable, army will behave. Simple.
When you have people like fawad chodhry sitting on high ranks, then forget about capability.

That's the issue. Army is capable, handles many issues which civilian govt can't even see, and thus takes advantage of the situation.
 
It perfectly fits the chicken and the egg situation. We need security on borders that's why military is preferentially equipped and funded. Then this well funded and equipped department takes over underfunded ill equipped departments of the state. Balochistan is effectively run by the Corps Commander Quetta. Other departments like Pakistan customs are paralyzed there.

We don't give funds, equipment to local Govts and other grass root departments to serve the public, in return Army/Navy have all the necessary boats, machinery, pumps, tankers to help people in rainy season.

Example: there were emergency services before too. But then came the Rescue 1122, well funded, well trained staff, great service and now they have overshadowed other old emergency services, which might have been then dissolved into the Rescue 1122. National Highways and Motorway Police, blue uniformed traffic Police in Punjab. Corruption is still there in those departments too but their level of service was unprecedented when they were introduced. Well educated, well trained, well equipped and funded departments performed much better than their predecessors. I have availed services from all those civilian departments and they served their purpose well.
 

