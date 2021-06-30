Chaos on the Horizon: Pakistan Wants a Risky Reset

Pakistan would do well to keep america on tight leash. Maintain a strict policy of Zero Bilateral Relation on america foreign policy and military bases. If america wants to trade which is mutually beneficial, then trade, but that too shall be under a strict monitoring policy. Big american corporations are prohibited from doing business in Pakistan, only small and medium sized businesses are permitted to do so.



America and the West wants play game of preferential treatment, then they shall treated with reciprocal policy by Pakistan.



Not ever again should Pakistan cooperate with america and it's Western allies.