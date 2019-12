Chaos at SC over Khaleda’s bail

Pro-BNP lawyers shout, interrupt court proceedings; SC asks BSMMU for her medical reports by Dec 11

Khaleda’s lawyers said they were not satisfied with the SC order that gave Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) another week to submit two reports on Khaleda’s health condition.

They claimed that her condition is very bad and she needs advanced treatment.

The lawyer also claimed that they got a copy of the medical report on Khaleda’s condition, prepared by the BSMMU authorities.



But the AG said his office did not get any such report from the BSMMU.

Mahbubey questioned the report’s authenticity, saying the BSMMU vice chancellor told him that they could submit the reports on Khaleda’s health condition only after conducting some more medical tests on her.

“What an audacity! The medical report was not submitted even though the apex court gave an order,” he said.

But the SC bench didn’t change its decision and asked the BSMMU VC to submit the reports to the apex court by December 11. The pro-BNP lawyers then started shouting and created disorder in the courtroom .

The CJ and the other five judges sat silently for a few minutes. They left the courtroom around 10:00am, failing to run judicial functions due to chaos.

The pro-BNP lawyers said they would not leave the courtroom until the SC hears the appeal and grants Khaleda bail.

The CJ said, “There is a limit to everything… I have not seen such a situation in a courtroom before. This is unprecedented.”

The atmosphere became raucous around 12:15pm as the pro-BNP lawyers started shouting slogans, hampering court proceedings for about an hour.