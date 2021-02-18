What's new

Changes to the Higher Education Commission in Pakistan

MOD EDIT:
www.dawn.com

Govt okays revised HEC ordinance

The education ministry and ministry of law have okayed new changes and the summary has been moved to the cabinet for approval.
www.dawn.com
Asked about media reports that in new ordinance, HEC has placed under the administrative control of ministry of education, he said: “There is no truth in such reports.” The minister said only some minute changes were made. He said that even ministry has no role in the appointment of the HEC executive director.
The above article has the government denying that any drastic changes are being made to the HEC structure and existing autonomy whereas the article below says otherwise.

Clarification from other sources and the text of the ordinance (to better analyze the changes) will be appreciated.
==============
Goodbye HEC
Goodbye HEC - Selection on goodbye merit-goodbye scholarships-goodbye quality of degrees-full welcome to politics on HEC control-full welcome to HEC under Political Education Minister-now the troubles are over because now All the children of political ministers, relatives will study on HEC scholarships outside on merit - don't go far. You'll remember a few years ago when the selection of Commonwealth UK Masters, PhD was with the Ministry of Education and we merit lists. We used to keep searching, then the situation got better after controlling the HEC - instead of the relatives of the ministers, the general public also started to go. Now keep an eye on the quality and degrees of the universities-because soon after this political control. Hehe our name is going to be lit all over the world-B Reddy

You used to be angry at the political deployments in universities. Now let's see how far the matter will go after the HEC's political control and now you won't even talk about the funds. Earlier he used to be the Chairman of the Ministry of Education. Watch the monkey distribution of the funds of the poor HEC under the subordinate.
Even Zardari and Nawaz could not shake it after the autonomy of the HEC in K-whether it was a verification of fake degrees or HEC has the matter of control of the foreign funds of World Bank, ADB. - But you have to appreciate the government that controlled it-whatever it is, this institution has been working free from political interference since-you can object to its previous performance but not political interference It was equal -
I don't understand how to stop my grief and anger.

We should be glad that the HEC will perform as badly as it is especially in scholarships, the same people will turn to our (scholarship network)-but what to do, this country is our own and you too and H Everyone's success is in the development and autonomy of EC, yours, this country, mine, all of us -
That's why I'm sharing with you at this time of night-so that why I'm jealous alone, you guys are also worried about me.
Wow government wow, wow education minister wow
Good bye HEC
Waqar Baig

Edit: I will clarify it with Waqar Baig further, if it is not true, I will delete the thread. His post link is given below.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3881909128511070&set=gm.4213583541985505

And will try not to post w/o a news link in future. As verification from more than one sources should be the priority

2nd Edit.. I don't know who to believe. the following news links say otherwise (though very short news, and copy paste)

nation.com.pk

Federal gov't approves ordinance on HEC autonomy

The Federal government has decided to formally end Higher Education Commission (HEC) autonomy by making it a subordinate to the Ministry of Education. As per
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
dunyanews.tv

Federal Cabinet approves ordinance to end HEC autonomy

Federal Cabinet approves ordinance to end HEC autonomy
dunyanews.tv

The incredible thing is that the nation has been so desensitized through systematic illiteracy and mental subjugation, that there is nobody left to raise voice against this. The liberals want the common people to remain below them and for Pakistan to become a slave state to America, so they won't say anything. The common man has no idea what is happening. This is show you gradually destroy an entire country from within.
@Goenitz this Dawn article seems to contradict what the topic of this thread says:

www.dawn.com

Govt okays revised HEC ordinance

The education ministry and ministry of law have okayed new changes and the summary has been moved to the cabinet for approval.
www.dawn.com
Asked about media reports that in new ordinance, HEC has placed under the administrative control of ministry of education, he said: “There is no truth in such reports.” The minister said only some minute changes were made. He said that even ministry has no role in the appointment of the HEC executive director.
Goenitz said:
Goodbye HEC
Goodbye HEC - Selection on goodbye merit-goodbye scholarships-goodbye quality of degrees-full welcome to politics on HEC control-full welcome to HEC under Political Education Minister-now the troubles are over because now All the children of political ministers, relatives will study on HEC scholarships outside on merit - don't go far. You'll remember a few years ago when the selection of Commonwealth UK Masters, PhD was with the Ministry of Education and we merit lists. We used to keep searching, then the situation got better after controlling the HEC - instead of the relatives of the ministers, the general public also started to go. Now keep an eye on the quality and degrees of the universities-because soon after this political control. Hehe our name is going to be lit all over the world-B Reddy

You used to be angry at the political deployments in universities. Now let's see how far the matter will go after the HEC's political control and now you won't even talk about the funds. Earlier he used to be the Chairman of the Ministry of Education. Watch the monkey distribution of the funds of the poor HEC under the subordinate.
Even Zardari and Nawaz could not shake it after the autonomy of the HEC in K-whether it was a verification of fake degrees or HEC has the matter of control of the foreign funds of World Bank, ADB. - But you have to appreciate the government that controlled it-whatever it is, this institution has been working free from political interference since-you can object to its previous performance but not political interference It was equal -
I don't understand how to stop my grief and anger.

We should be glad that the HEC will perform as badly as it is especially in scholarships, the same people will turn to our (scholarship network)-but what to do, this country is our own and you too and H Everyone's success is in the development and autonomy of EC, yours, this country, mine, all of us -
That's why I'm sharing with you at this time of night-so that why I'm jealous alone, you guys are also worried about me.
Wow government wow, wow education minister wow
Good bye HEC
Waqar Baig

its already done .... President has approved the Ordinance ....

worst of the worst decision of current government .....
 
CriticalThought said:
The incredible thing is that the nation has been so desensitized through systematic illiteracy and mental subjugation, that there is nobody left to raise voice against this.
What is wrong with this decision? Don't all matters related to education fall under that ministry - or should?
 
Norwegian said:
Desi liberals can no longer influence HEC, that's the problem
Those who can influence HEC out of the ministry can influence HEC within the ministry too, liberal or not. All it takes are the right kinds of connections. I cannot see any problem here as you describe.
 
CriticalThought said:
The incredible thing is that the nation has been so desensitized through systematic illiteracy and mental subjugation, that there is nobody left to raise voice against this. The liberals want the common people to remain below them and for Pakistan to become a slave state to America, so they won't say anything. The common man has no idea what is happening. This is show you gradually destroy an entire country from within.
@Goenitz can you provide a link for that picture you posted?
@Goenitz this Dawn article seems to contradict what the topic of this thread says:

www.dawn.com

Govt okays revised HEC ordinance

The education ministry and ministry of law have okayed new changes and the summary has been moved to the cabinet for approval.
www.dawn.com
Sorry sir... I took Waqar Baig post and share it here.. I am not sure from where he took the excerpt. here is the link of his post.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3881909128511070&set=gm.4213583541985505

@VCheng @Norwegian
I have no issue if a minster is controlling it, but record/history shows, when the departments remain independent, they work fine, when they go under ministry, they get flooded with political employees w/o merit and get robed by ministers and their family. Be it PIA, railway, police, PTV etc..

Just imagine, if COAS is appointed by MoD, outside the army, say with some strategic degree. What wd happen then.
 
Goenitz said:
I have no issue if a minster is controlling it, but record/history shows, when the departments remain independent, they work fine, when they go under ministry, they get flooded with political employees w/o merit and get robed by ministers and their family. Be it PIA, railway, police, PTV etc..
The assumption that the present workings of HEC are based on merit only, that will suffer under the ministry, may not be correct. Hence, there may not be any substantive issue caused by this re-organziation.
 
Enigma SIG said:
I have no idea how this works because I haven't studied in Pakistan, can someone break it down for people like me?
Nothing special about governing.. but just a threat/fear that ministers will exploit it by awarding scholarships to their family and kins.. plus, they employ person who are their loyalists.
 
Goenitz said:
Just imagine, if COAS is appointed by MoD, outside the army, say with some strategic degree. What wd happen then.
Don't many major militaries around the world have such practices, and they seems to work just fine. Why should Pakistan be any different?
 
VCheng said:
The assumption that the present workings of HEC are based on merit only, that will suffer under the ministry, may not be correct. Hence, there may not be any substantive issue caused by this re-organziation.
Sure.. but actually, Waqa Baig was offered a position and office in HEC that he refused. He knows more so I just presented his reservation.

Plus I gave references of different departments working under ministry. Not a single is profitable, in fact a tailor-made disaster, by employing more than it can bear and no modernisation.
 
VCheng said:
Don't many major militaries around the world have such practices, and they seems to work just fine. Why should Pakistan be any different?
For that, I mean democracy works fine around the world but suck in Pakistan.
 
