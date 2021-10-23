"Change the rules of the game": The first multi-arm aircraft in the IDF
The "Oron" plane landed in Israel about six months ago at the end of 10 years of development and is expected to enter operational activities of the Air Force as early as 2024. Defense experts estimate that its integration will lead to a leap in the quality and scope of intelligence gathering.
At the end of ten years of development by the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, the Air Force Intelligence Division - a Gulfstream G550 executive jet landed in Israel about six months ago, the new multi-purpose aircraft, which is defined as one of the most advanced of its kind in the world.
Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has been updated that according to the process of assembling the systems and reports from the project managers, the multi-arm aircraft will be delivered to the Air Force earlier than expected, as early as 2023. In addition, the new aircraft will dramatically help the Navy operate at very large ranges within the country's borders, increase the IDF's secrecy in the naval arena and at the same time fulfill collection missions for the Intelligence Division in enemy countries, including Iran.
In addition, the new "Oron" aircraft will be equipped with advanced equipment in the field of signal intelligence, such as a radar for building a marine image and an air radar. In addition, highly secretive sensors will be installed that are defined as the technological frontier made in blue and white, with the process of installation and implementation of the systems being carried out by IAI. Experts from the defense establishment estimate that the integration of the "Oron" aircraft in the IDF will lead to a leap in quality, which will be reflected in the size of the coverage area, and the amount of intelligence collected on Israel's enemies on land, air and sea, very large ranges.
Security sources added that the Oron aircraft would incorporate powerful computing and algorithmic forces, making it one of the most advanced in the world in producing real-time accurate intelligence. "The Oron will change the rules of the game in defensive activity and especially in attack," the sources said, "in real time every second and every piece of information is critical."
Air Force Commander Amikam Nurkin has decided that the aircraft will be operated by the Nachshon Squadron at the Nevatim base. Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, a ministerial committee on equipping matters is scheduled to convene to promote the purchase of the CH53K heavy transport helicopters, manufactured by Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky. According to security sources, the Air Force is interested in purchasing 14 helicopters, but due to the heavy costs and lack of budget for the purchase, the Ministry of Defense and the IDF will submit a request to begin negotiations on the purchase of 12 helicopters as a replacement for the old storm helicopters.
