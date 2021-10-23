What's new

"Change the rules of the game": The first multi-arm aircraft in the IDF

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,774
-9
1,272
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
"Change the rules of the game": The first multi-arm aircraft in the IDF
The "Oron" plane landed in Israel about six months ago at the end of 10 years of development and is expected to enter operational activities of the Air Force as early as 2024. Defense experts estimate that its integration will lead to a leap in the quality and scope of intelligence gathering.

Tags
Planes
IDF
Air Force
Navy
Amir Bohbot

Share on Facebook
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Twitter
Share on Email
1635010228758.png

85 comments
At the end of ten years of development by the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, the Air Force Intelligence Division - a Gulfstream G550 executive jet landed in Israel about six months ago, the new multi-purpose aircraft, which is defined as one of the most advanced of its kind in the world.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has been updated that according to the process of assembling the systems and reports from the project managers, the multi-arm aircraft will be delivered to the Air Force earlier than expected, as early as 2023. In addition, the new aircraft will dramatically help the Navy operate at very large ranges within the country's borders, increase the IDF's secrecy in the naval arena and at the same time fulfill collection missions for the Intelligence Division in enemy countries, including Iran.

More on Walla!
Major General Tomer Bar will be appointed Air Force Commander in place of Amikam Nurkin
To the full article
More on Walla!
Chief of Staff Walla !: When the government decides to attack Iran, we will have a variety of plans for action
6 countries, dozens of UAVs: First international exercise of its kind for the Air Force
In Tel Nof and the Armed Forces: The corona continues to strike at the IDF's sensitive hotspots
Do not compromise on unsatisfying sex life: this is how you will improve your performance - with an exclusive discount

Read and cry: This is how millions of Israelis were stung by billions of shekels in health insurance
Read and cry: This is how millions of Israelis were stung by billions of shekels in health insurance
Today's News | financed
The social networks in the Bedouin sector are calling for a boycott of the "Big" center in Be'er Sheva
The social networks in the Bedouin sector are calling for a boycott of the "Big" center in Be'er Sheva
Walla
USA: $ 200,000 owners receive rent like a new apartment in Tel Aviv
USA: $ 200,000 owners receive rent like a new apartment in Tel Aviv
Realco | financed
Police: The gun handed to Alec Baldwin contained live ammunition
Police: The gun handed to Alec Baldwin contained live ammunition
Walla
Recommended by
1635010242880.png

In addition, the new "Oron" aircraft will be equipped with advanced equipment in the field of signal intelligence, such as a radar for building a marine image and an air radar. In addition, highly secretive sensors will be installed that are defined as the technological frontier made in blue and white, with the process of installation and implementation of the systems being carried out by IAI. Experts from the defense establishment estimate that the integration of the "Oron" aircraft in the IDF will lead to a leap in quality, which will be reflected in the size of the coverage area, and the amount of intelligence collected on Israel's enemies on land, air and sea, very large ranges.

Security sources added that the Oron aircraft would incorporate powerful computing and algorithmic forces, making it one of the most advanced in the world in producing real-time accurate intelligence. "The Oron will change the rules of the game in defensive activity and especially in attack," the sources said, "in real time every second and every piece of information is critical."


Air Force Commander Amikam Nurkin has decided that the aircraft will be operated by the Nachshon Squadron at the Nevatim base. Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, a ministerial committee on equipping matters is scheduled to convene to promote the purchase of the CH53K heavy transport helicopters, manufactured by Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky. According to security sources, the Air Force is interested in purchasing 14 helicopters, but due to the heavy costs and lack of budget for the purchase, the Ministry of Defense and the IDF will submit a request to begin negotiations on the purchase of 12 helicopters as a replacement for the old storm helicopters.

Share on Facebook
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Twitter
Share on Email

85 comments
news.walla.co.il

"ישנה את כללי המשחק": המטוס הרב-זרועי הראשון בצה"ל - וואלה! חדשות

מטוס ה"אורון" נחת לפני כחצי שנה בישראל בתום 10 שנות פיתוח וצפוי להיכנס לפעילות מבצעית של חיל האוויר כבר בשנת 2024. מומחים במערכת הביטחון מעריכים כי שילובו יביא לקפיצת מדרגה באיכות והיקף איסוף המודיעין, וכן יסייע לחיל הים להגביר את החשאיות בזירה הימית
news.walla.co.il
 
D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,774
-9
1,272
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
+ ynet
news
sport
economy
culture
gossip
health
vehicle
Digital
To a woman
More
news
Political and political
Army and Security

by TaboolaPromoted Links You may also be interested in
Record for Israelis: Apartments will be sold to shareholders with only NIS 69,000
Channel22
After 63 Years - The Mythical Squadron Returns Home | Special documentation
news
Interested in redesigning your home?
B144 - Tamar Group Architecture and interior design studio


"Monstrous abilities" and thousands of targets at the same time: the IDF's new intelligence plane | Documentation
From the air, he monitors Syria, Lebanon and Gaza at the same time, identifies missile launches and enemy UAVs and listens, documents and transmits intelligence from distant strategic destinations: After eight years of development and conversion from a state-of-the-art executive aircraft, Gulfstream , One of the most advanced in the world
Yoav Zeitun | 04.04.21 | 16:58

205 comments

printing
Did you find a mistake? Report to us
Watch: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraft
(Photo: IDF Spokesman)
by TaboolaPromoted Links
6 things you did not know about donkeys
Safe Haven for Donkeys
Two hours from Israel: Apartments for investment in the center of Tommy cost from NIS 89,000
Real-Invest Investments
Revealed: Marius Nacht's electric motor
vehicle

Identification at ranges of thousands of kilometers, special radar and intention to purchase similarly below: The Ministry of Defense and the American executive aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream are today (Sunday) handing over to the Air Force the IDF's new spy plane, the Oron. The aircraft, a G-550 model of the American company, was converted from a civilian executive aircraft to a military aircraft adapted for the Air Force after eight years of lengthy development that included dismantling the parts of the aircraft in its civilian version.
3
View the "Monstrous Capabilities" gallery and radar that detects missile and drone launches from thousands of kilometers: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraft
The Oron plane. Eight to nine hours in the air (Photo: IDF Spokesman)
The "Oron", which arrived earlier at the Nabataean base in the Negev, is expected to be officially captured in the coming days in the Nachshon Squadron of the Air Force, which operates similar aircraft for photography and intelligence gathering missions in remote and strategic destinations. The main innovation in the aircraft is the special radar it will carry.

With an Israeli system, using all the sensors on the plane, the "Oron" will be able to produce an updated and immediate target image, with an almost unlimited radius. In fact, aircraft systems will be able to detect volley launches of rockets and missiles, including cruise missiles and naval missiles, as well as aircraft and UAVs that depart or operate simultaneously from different destinations - at ranges of thousands of miles.
"Monstrous capabilities" and radar that detects missile and drone launches from thousands of kilometers: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraft
The plane, at the Nabataean base today (Photo: IDF Spokesman)
"This is an unprecedented large-scale missile strike that will go to the Air Force and the Armed Forces, and thus it will be possible to monitor enemy activities and launches from Syria and Lebanon and on the other hand at the same time what is happening in the Gaza Strip." General Yaniv Rotem added that the plane could also be used for missions far from Israel, and further noted that it could fly for eight to nine hours in a row and at altitudes of 30 to 40,000 feet.
1635010825017.png

In the planning: two more planes
"The systems are built to operate in any weather, cloud or visibility condition, because it is a smart radar that can detect thousands of targets simultaneously, in addition to many other sensors, of Aline, Comint, and of course Wizint (surveillance through eavesdropping, signal intelligence and photography, 17) "Rotem explained. "Transferring the information in real time to the same smart system will allow a smaller team of operators to fly on the plane than exists today."
IAI's vice president, Yoav Turgeman, told Ynet that "this is an aircraft with monstrous capabilities that are not reminiscent of the capabilities of other similar aircraft in the Air Force, which dealt mainly with air control. The new aircraft with its unique radar will focus on holding space with great flow and good resolution, receiving a lot of data from the enemy's surface and using artificial intelligence they will be transmitted in real time for attack purposes. "
"Monstrous capabilities" and radar that detects missile and drone launches from thousands of kilometers: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraft
1635010846535.png

The new plane is inaugurated in Nabatieh, today (Photo: IDF Spokesman)
He explained that the radar can scan space electronically in a 360-degree coverage.
1635010833047.png

Upon landing in Israel from the United States, where it underwent a series of tests and test flights tailored to Israeli needs, the aircraft entered the Air Force integration and absorption process. This procedure is expected to take between a year and a half, In addition to Air Force personnel, the Intelligence Division, research and development experts from the Department of Weapons Development at the Ministry of Defense and members of the Israeli company Elta will also participate in the absorption process.
Rotem added that the defense system is already working on a future upgrade of the aircraft, in order to achieve even better capabilities. "We are looking at development collaborations with other countries, not just the US, to save costs in bringing the next versions to the systems," he said.
www.ynet.co.il

"יכולות מפלצתיות" ואלפי מטרות במקביל: מטוס הביון החדש של צה"ל | תיעוד

עוקב מהאוויר אחרי סוריה, לבנון ועזה במקביל, מזהה שיגורי טילים ומל"טי אויב ומאזין, מתעד ומשדר מודיעין מיעדים אסטרטגיים רחוקים: בתום פיתוח בן שמונה שנים והסבה ממטוס מנהלים חדיש, חברת Gulfstream ומשרד הביטחון מוסרים לחיל האוויר את מטוס הריגול החדש של צה"ל, מהמתקדמים בעולם
www.ynet.co.il www.ynet.co.il
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom