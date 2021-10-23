"Change the rules of the game": The first multi-arm aircraft in the IDF

"יכולות מפלצתיות" ואלפי מטרות במקביל: מטוס הביון החדש של צה"ל | תיעוד עוקב מהאוויר אחרי סוריה, לבנון ועזה במקביל, מזהה שיגורי טילים ומל"טי אויב ומאזין, מתעד ומשדר מודיעין מיעדים אסטרטגיים רחוקים: בתום פיתוח בן שמונה שנים והסבה ממטוס מנהלים חדיש, חברת Gulfstream ומשרד הביטחון מוסרים לחיל האוויר את מטוס הריגול החדש של צה"ל, מהמתקדמים בעולם

Did you find a mistake? Watch: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraft(Photo: IDF Spokesman)Identification at ranges of thousands of kilometers, special radar and intention to purchase similarly below: The Ministry of Defense and the American executive aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream are today (Sunday) handing over to the Air Force the IDF's new spy plane, the Oron. The aircraft, a G-550 model of the American company, was converted from a civilian executive aircraft to a military aircraft adapted for the Air Force after eight years of lengthy development that included dismantling the parts of the aircraft in its civilian version.View the "Monstrous Capabilities" gallery and radar that detects missile and drone launches from thousands of kilometers: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraftThe Oron plane. Eight to nine hours in the air (Photo: IDF Spokesman)The "Oron", which arrived earlier at the Nabataean base in the Negev, is expected to be officially captured in the coming days in the Nachshon Squadron of the Air Force, which operates similar aircraft for photography and intelligence gathering missions in remote and strategic destinations. The main innovation in the aircraft is the special radar it will carry.With an Israeli system, using all the sensors on the plane, the "Oron" will be able to produce an updated and immediate target image, with an almost unlimited radius. In fact, aircraft systems will be able to detect volley launches of rockets and missiles, including cruise missiles and naval missiles, as well as aircraft and UAVs that depart or operate simultaneously from different destinations - at ranges of thousands of miles."Monstrous capabilities" and radar that detects missile and drone launches from thousands of kilometers: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraftThe plane, at the Nabataean base today (Photo: IDF Spokesman)"This is an unprecedented large-scale missile strike that will go to the Air Force and the Armed Forces, and thus it will be possible to monitor enemy activities and launches from Syria and Lebanon and on the other hand at the same time what is happening in the Gaza Strip." General Yaniv Rotem added that the plane could also be used for missions far from Israel, and further noted that it could fly for eight to nine hours in a row and at altitudes of 30 to 40,000 feet.In the planning: two more planes"The systems are built to operate in any weather, cloud or visibility condition, because it is a smart radar that can detect thousands of targets simultaneously, in addition to many other sensors, of Aline, Comint, and of course Wizint (surveillance through eavesdropping, signal intelligence and photography, 17) "Rotem explained. "Transferring the information in real time to the same smart system will allow a smaller team of operators to fly on the plane than exists today."IAI's vice president, Yoav Turgeman, told Ynet that "this is an aircraft with monstrous capabilities that are not reminiscent of the capabilities of other similar aircraft in the Air Force, which dealt mainly with air control. The new aircraft with its unique radar will focus on holding space with great flow and good resolution, receiving a lot of data from the enemy's surface and using artificial intelligence they will be transmitted in real time for attack purposes. ""Monstrous capabilities" and radar that detects missile and drone launches from thousands of kilometers: This is the Air Force's new intelligence aircraftThe new plane is inaugurated in Nabatieh, today (Photo: IDF Spokesman)He explained that the radar can scan space electronically in a 360-degree coverage.Upon landing in Israel from the United States, where it underwent a series of tests and test flights tailored to Israeli needs, the aircraft entered the Air Force integration and absorption process. This procedure is expected to take between a year and a half, In addition to Air Force personnel, the Intelligence Division, research and development experts from the Department of Weapons Development at the Ministry of Defense and members of the Israeli company Elta will also participate in the absorption process.Rotem added that the defense system is already working on a future upgrade of the aircraft, in order to achieve even better capabilities. "We are looking at development collaborations with other countries, not just the US, to save costs in bringing the next versions to the systems," he said.