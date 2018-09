THIS is the shit Foreign policy of BD



Friendship with everyone

There is no animosity with anyone



A sovereign state will not have any enemy state, it is not. It can't



And for this weak policy we can see after a few days - How the BSF enter or try to enter in BD and torture villagers . We can remember- When BDR was existing that time BSF used to shouted back to the tail.



But in 2009 Peelkhana did not only weaken the army but with the destruction of BDR was the Indian main agenda. So, after few days they have the courage to step on the border of Bangladesh.



This weak policy can not be the policy of the state. If there is this policy then there is no need for the Armed forces- All are friends Then why army? Navy or air force?



For playing football?

