Change.org Removes Petition to Stop Netflix's Queen Cleopatra

Over 85 thousand people from all over the world in less than 2 days signed this petition but for some unknown reason the petition has been removed from the change.org platform.
Currently when you click on the link you get.
URL is removed … “This petition isn't available. Either the URL is incorrect, it violated our Community Guidelines, or the starter removed it.
Petition to Cancel Cleopatra documentary on NetflixThe petition to cancel the new documentary was started by Maha Shehata and Aikk Yasser for “falsifying history”. According to the petition’s founders, it was created by Egyptians who felt that Egyptian history was being misrepresented.
“Afrocentrism is a pseudoscience that is pushing a group’s agenda to claim Egypt’s history and rob the actual Egyptians of it. By using false articles and zero evidence, they are still attempting to falsify history,” read the petition’s opening description.
“Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt in the Ptolemaic dynasty to Greek descent. She was NOT black. This is in no way against black people, and is simply a wake up call to preserve the history and the integrity of the Egyptians and the Greeks.”
“The show is clearly done to complement the Afrocentric movement, which claims to be the owner of the ancient Egyptian civilization, and to consolidate what the movement promotes. Egypt was never black and it was never white, Egypt is just Egypt. There are many great African/black civilizations, but Egypt was/is NOT one of them. Sign the petition to stop the falsification of history!” argue the authors of the petition.
Greekcitytimes has emailed change.org but has yet to receive a reply.
Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra documentary sparks backlash in Egypt
Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra documentary sparks backlash in Egypt - Screens - Arts & Culture
The trailer for Netflix's upcoming historical documentary series, Queen Cleopatra, has sparked controversy among many Egyptians who believe it promotes "false Afrocentric ideas."
english.ahram.org.eg