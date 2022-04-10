Change of guard in Pakistan- Indian perspective

Now that pti is out of power in Pakistan, how is the government change going to effect India's relations with Pakistan.

My perspective -

Imran's actions -

1. Broke off all relations with India using kashmir as a crutch.

2. Created new issues like junagarh, to perpetuate disagreements with India beyond kashmir.

3. Stopped all trade , except medicines which Pakistan needs.

4. Extensive propaganda against India in all international forums.

5. Targeted western countries, using religion, creating divisions with them ,which is good for India.

6. Created rifts with China, again good for India as even China saw him as a unreliable ally.



Changes i see -

1. Trade to restart, especially cement which was a major export to India. Cement prices in India are red hot due to massive infrastructure development and private sector demand.

2. SAARC summit in Pakistan will be attended by India.

3. Token support for Kashmir to continue as the kashmir policy is under the establishment, so continuity is ensured.

4. Cricket relations might start with a Indian tour of Pakistan.

5. Pakistan to leave grey list , not good for India if pressure reduces.



conclusion - Imran was rabidly against India. Chose to break off relations with India under some excuse. He is a mirror image of the extreme hindu outfits, with a rigid one track mind.

His removal from power is good for the region and especially Pakistan. As his ego driven actions created bad blood with all .