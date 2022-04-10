What's new

Change of guard in Pakistan- Indian perspective

Now that pti is out of power in Pakistan, how is the government change going to effect India's relations with Pakistan.
My perspective -
Imran's actions -
1. Broke off all relations with India using kashmir as a crutch.
2. Created new issues like junagarh, to perpetuate disagreements with India beyond kashmir.
3. Stopped all trade , except medicines which Pakistan needs.
4. Extensive propaganda against India in all international forums.
5. Targeted western countries, using religion, creating divisions with them ,which is good for India.
6. Created rifts with China, again good for India as even China saw him as a unreliable ally.

Changes i see -
1. Trade to restart, especially cement which was a major export to India. Cement prices in India are red hot due to massive infrastructure development and private sector demand.
2. SAARC summit in Pakistan will be attended by India.
3. Token support for Kashmir to continue as the kashmir policy is under the establishment, so continuity is ensured.
4. Cricket relations might start with a Indian tour of Pakistan.
5. Pakistan to leave grey list , not good for India if pressure reduces.

conclusion - Imran was rabidly against India. Chose to break off relations with India under some excuse. He is a mirror image of the extreme hindu outfits, with a rigid one track mind.
His removal from power is good for the region and especially Pakistan. As his ego driven actions created bad blood with all .
 
Ones terrorist is another man s hero .
Anyway, relations won't change much.
 
Imran's best Actions ( in favor of India ) :

1. Keeping Quiet with Article 370 Removal ( excpet for the usual lip service )
2. Making peace with India ( No Firing at LoC ). This is no small feat.
3. Maintaining Peace even when attacked with a Missile
4. Publicly Praising India and its Policies

You cant Ignore these.
 
We don't want them to change.

india can have their business relations with the sell out families of Pakistan, Bajayz of the future will help to ensure Pakistanis never fight their cases with indians on equal footing.

That is baja the LOC expert.
 
Cow ka cola ready for export to Pakistan from India:-

1649572368478.png
 
wrong.
he used the 370 removal as a excuse to break off all relations.
As for loc , its under Gen Bajwa , not imran. Bajwa is a practical guy , who spoke with his actions. Stopped unnecessary deaths on both sides. Only supporters of such killings are non resident Pakistanis sitting comfortably in their western living rooms.
Praising India while on his way out. To drum up support for his narrative that he was being removed for his independent stance. His stance was off a moody teen , full of his own importance without actually achieving anything on the ground.

imran referred to India 3 times in his half hour speech. Lots of praise from a guy who was very anti India for 3.5 years.
 
Well his seats were "selected" when the counting went into a blackbox last elections. So it's hard to estimate his actual number of seats. Also after his actions in the last few days would have moved the fence sitters firmly away.
 
Politics is so dirty game man tell me how these goons will pass budget without imran khan ?
 

