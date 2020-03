Change is inevitable

Systematically retarding the fourth pillar of the state from day one; attacking the funds and working of the sector; limiting advertisements; causing a systemic slowdown of the industry resulting in hundreds of jobs lost – this was a strategic initiative taken in 2018 to damage the media. Now the head of the largest media group is in jail, arrested during investigation by NAB.



Then we have the constant witch-hunt, the blatant political victimization of opponents. The heads of all major parties were persecuted, morally attacked and incarcerated, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The arrest and bail of Rana Sanaullah is a story on its own. The embarrassment of Kulsum Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif; the arrest of Zardari and leaders of the opposition all on taxpayers’ resources – did something come out of it?

The PM has publicly, on numerous occasions, castigated the supreme constitutional establishment, claiming the institution has no worth and is not being run properly. But do I see reform? To the contrary, I see complete lack of interest, rather operation through friends and former colleagues at the cost of national institutions. Unelected, inexperienced and in most cases incompetent individuals are put in charge of key strategic decisions.

Mafias and cartels are chewing on the flesh and feasting on the blood of the poor. Farmers are squeezed to the bone by the wheat and sugar lords. All I see are ‘Friends’ not ‘Government’ at work.

Health and humanity were left, but we are facing a pandemic, the likes of which mankind has never seen and the results of which are far-reaching and on a scale beyond the comprehension of the current playing 11. Those waiting for this to pop: I warn you, this time it will and tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of lives will be permanently affected.