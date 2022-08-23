What's new

Change in American media about Imran: He is hugely popular !

Just noticed this trend in American media in the last few days.

Major outlets are now rightly describing IK as a hugely popular and strong to directly confront the generals .

This is a sea change in American perception and they may have realized that the most popular and strongest person in Pakistan today is not Bajwa but Imran.

Interesting times ahead .


From NYT today:


From Time few days back:

time.com

Why Pakistan's Plan to Silence Imran Khan May Backfire

Attempts to rein in the ousted Prime Minister and cricket icon risks enraging his supporters.
