Change in American media about Imran: He is hugely popular !

Flight of falcon
- May 22, 2019
Just noticed this trend in American media in the last few days.
Major outlets are now rightly describing IK as a hugely popular and strong to directly confront the generals .
This is a sea change in American perception and they may have realized that the most popular and strongest person in Pakistan today is not Bajwa but Imran.
Interesting times ahead .
From NYT today:
From Time few days back:
From NYT today:
From Time few days back:
Why Pakistan's Plan to Silence Imran Khan May Backfire
Attempts to rein in the ousted Prime Minister and cricket icon risks enraging his supporters.
time.com