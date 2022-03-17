What's new

`Change Friday prayer timings`: Outfit urges mosques in view of Holi

Since Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Friday prayers are on the same day, all efforts should be made to ensure peace and order in keeping with the composite culture of the country, appealed the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Farangi Mahal and Lucknow Idgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed appealed on Wednesday.


Apart from seeking change in the timings of Friday prayers, he urged Muslims to offer prayers in local mosques.


At least 22 mosques, including some prominent ones like Jama Masjid Idgah, Masjid Aishbagh, Ek Minara Masjid at Akbari Gate, Masjid Shahmina Shah and Masjid Chowk have changed the timing of the Friday prayers pushing it after 1.30 pm.


With Shab-e-Barat also falling on the same day, the Islamic Centre of India has also asked the Muslims to visit mosques and the graves of their loved ones after 5 pm when the playing Holi is over and that there should not be fireworks on the day.


Four years ago, there was a similar situation and then also the clerics had shifted the timings of the Friday prayers.

No, they're on their own, they're Indians and this is an Indian problem, it's not our problem.


Muslims around the world have their own worries, our society and Muslims as a whole aren't a monolith..


Besides you can't help someone who doesn't stand up for themselves.
 
Who are you to disown Indian Muslims?

Pakistan and Bangladesh have a moral responsibility to fight for them
 
Ukraine crisis: Europeans all rally together
Muslim crisis: fellow Muslims say "you're on your own"

And this ladies and gentlemen is why the Muslims will remain downtrodden.
 

