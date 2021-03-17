Change Ad Algorithm or Something

Hi Guys,
Not the one to complain or anything. But it's getting annoying with these bikini ad's and stuff.
Rest of the time it's ok, but wife about to walk in and changes suddenly to that type of ad and pictures all over the right and bottom side.
Next thing I hear: Ya konsa kam hora?
What is a brother like me suppose to do?
@WebMaster
