Change Ad Algorithm or Something

PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Hi Guys,

Not the one to complain or anything. But it's getting annoying with these bikini ad's and stuff.
Rest of the time it's ok, but wife about to walk in and changes suddenly to that type of ad and pictures all over the right and bottom side.

Next thing I hear: Ya konsa kam hora?

What is a brother like me suppose to do?

@WebMaster
 
GiG

PakFactor said:
Hi Guys,

Not the one to complain or anything. But it's getting annoying with these bikini ad's and stuff.
Rest of the time it's ok, but wife about to walk in and changes suddenly to that type of ad and pictures all over the right and bottom side.

Next thing I hear: Ya konsa kam hora?

What is a brother like me suppose to do?

@WebMaster
First thing don’t search anything that associates certain unwanted topics to your profile . Second use adblocker
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

GiG said:
First thing don’t search anything that associates certain unwanted topics to your profile . Second use adblocker
I don't search those type of things especially on this particular computer I work on as all activity is stored in a cloud due to the nature of my business.

Even in a library I open this and same situation -
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

PakFactor said:
I don't search those type of things especially on this particular computer I work on as all activity is stored in a cloud due to the nature of my business.

Even in a library I open this and same situation -
I used adbloker too.. had similar experience ...
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Goenitz said:
I used adbloker too.. had similar experience ...
I will install one, and see how it goes, only thing I have to check the pop-ups and stuff don't cancel out as some carriers have screens separately opened to add/remove coverage's and stuff.
 
