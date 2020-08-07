/ Register

Changan on track to introduce Alsvin sedan in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by CSPK, Aug 7, 2020 at 7:47 AM.

    Earlier in June, a camouflaged test mule of Changan Alsvin sedan was spotted testing in Islamabad. The Chinese automaker having teamed up with Master Motors is in process of introducing its first sedan in Pakistan.

    Now for the first time an undisguised test unit of Alsvin sedan was spotted on Shahra-e-Faisal Karachi by one of our readers Aqib Ali of Torque Autos. The car just had its emblems covered & was standing right next to a 5th gen Honda City giving us a perfect idea of its size & presence on roads.

    Changan_Alsvin_Spotted_4.png

    The Alsvin is roughly the same size as that of Honda City and Toyota Yaris but has a marginally shorter wheelbase. Debuted in June 2018, the current generation Alsvin adapts Changan’s contemporary design language with large ‘butterfly’ grille upfront, which connects with the sleek polygonal headlamps on either side. Under the hood there is a BlueCore 1.5 liter DVVT low-carbon emission engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission. Reportedly the company may also consider bringing in a downsized engine option.

    The Alsvin comes packed with features including airbags, ABS with EBD, touchscreen unit with InCall intelligent interconnect system, cruise control, hill-hold control, blind-spot monitoring, reversing camera, tire pressure monitoring system & much more.

    Full Story: https://www.carspiritpk.com/2020/08/changan-alsvin-sedan-spotted-karachi/
     
