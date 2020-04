Many figured that It is was unlikely that the US would sit idle and watch itself being overtaken economically by China within the next 10 years.Regardless of wether it is was a natural occurance or man-made, the US and its allies are already using the pandemic to smear China, depriving it of global support and manufacturing public consent for 'punishing' the Asian giant.Trump remarked today that there would be consequences if China deliberately let the virus spread.The question is, under a president like Trump, how likely is it that we could see a military conflict as Trump does everything he can to export his local problems ? What are the potential scenarios that could see such a military conflict arise ? Is a US blockade of China's maritime trade routes likely or even possible?