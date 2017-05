Chances of Kulbushun being exchanged for 4 senior Pakistani officers.

Okay so the source for this news is me myself.If you want to buy it then go ahead,if you want to treat it as gibberish then please go ahead again,I don't care.

I was pondering whether or not I should share this info on a public forum but after witnessing the unprecedented enthusiasm of a lot of members regarding KY's hanging,I saw some logic in coming out with this news which has high if not hundred percent chances of being true.Perhaps it would mentally prepare quite a few people for KY's release who would otherwise might collapse from a nervous breakdown.

A Lt.Col from ISI,whom we met in Rawalpindi has told us three days ago that PA is moving forward towards exchanging 4 senior Pakistani officers for KY.When asked why not hang the monkey,he replied :

"Because we love our men more than they love him ( KY )."

No further discussion from our side took place in this matter as personally I thought it made sense to do so.

Let's get out of this 'hang him' hysteria and think reasonably.I can't say if this was the original intention of PA after capturing KY.

I don't know how all this ICJ fiasco fits into this pottential deal either.

But I say let's remain prepared for an outcome which might be a huge diplomatic defeat for Pakistan apparantly but in which PA is able to extract real gold from Indians behind the curtains.



Sleep Well.

