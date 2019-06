"No Unacceptable Risk"

"A Political Decision"

In the Economic Interests

Struggle for Autonomy

Reading over the Shoulder

"Everything that the US Government Wants"

The Snowden documents however show "that the NSA has infected tens of thousands of computers with a sleeper software, that can be activated at the flick of a switch and do whatever the US government wants it to do - even, if in doubt, shut down a foreign country's cellphone network.