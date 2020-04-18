Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan's impossible win

سنہ 2017 کی چیمپیئنز ٹرافی میں کسی کو پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم سے کوئی خاص امید نہیں تھی۔ ٹیم پہلے ہی دنیا میں آٹھویں نمبر پر تھی اور جب انڈیا سے پہلا میچ ہارے تو بچے کھچے خواب بھی شائقین کو ٹوٹتے نظر آئے۔ پھر ٹیم نے اپنی قسمت بدلی اور ٹرافی بھی جیتی۔۔۔ یہ دلچسپ کہانی سنیے عبدالرشید شکور کی زبانیNo one had high hopes for the Pakistani cricket team in the 2017 Champions Trophy. The team was already ranked eighth in the world and when they lost the first match to India, the remaining dreams were shattered by the fans. Then the team changed their luck and won the trophy ... Listen to this interesting story narrated by Abdul Rashid Shakur.