Champions of charcoal: the kilns behind Sindh’s famous barbecues

A worker sorts wood for a charcoal kiln at Gharo city, some 67 km east of Karachi on Sept 15, 2019.

Workers busy sorting wood for their charcoal kiln on Sept 12, 2019. The charcoal produced at Gharo is mostly used by restaurants in Karachi for barbecuing meat.

This charcoal kiln in Gharo, a small city some 67 km east of Pakistan’s Karachi metropolis, and famous for its windmills, is set to be filled with wood. Sept 15, 2019

A worker stacks wood inside a charcoal kiln in Gharo, a small city some 67 km east of Pakistan’s Karachi city, and famous for its kilns and windmills, on Sept 15, 2019.

Charcoal kilns in a charcoal manufacturing plant at Gharo, a small city 67 km east of Pakistan’s seaside metropolis. Sept 15, 2019

A worker, Noor Khan, waters down the temperature of a kiln at Gharo, a small Pakistani city in southeastern Sindh province on Sept 15, 2019. “After opening the kiln, the wood is watered for evacuation but still it’s hot,” Khan told Arab News

Noor Khan takes out charcoal from a kiln in Gharo, a small Pakistani city in Sindh, on Sept 15, 2019.

Noor Khan removes charcoal from a kiln in Gharo, a small Pakistani city in Sindh, on Sept 15, 2019.

Charcoal is packed up in large plastic bags, ready to be transported from this small charcoal manufacturing facility in Gharo to Pakistan’s commercial capital of Karachi, some 67 km west of here, for delivery to the city’s restaurants. Sept 12, 2019

Bihari kabab and chicken tikka, both Pakistani barbeque specialties, cooked over the scorching fire of charcoal at Delhi Chicken, a popular barbecue restaurant in downtown Karachi, on Sept 12, 2019

Bihari kabab, a Pakistani barbeque specialty, cooked over the scorching fire of charcoal at Delhi Chicken, a popular barbecue restaurant in downtown Karachi, on Sept 12, 2019