In 399, Bhadravarman went on a military campaign up north and succeeded in capturing the Vietnamese provinces of Rinan and Jiuzhen ). He continued on his temple-building campaign as well, building Cham towers along the coast up north. From 405 to 413, he continuously battled the Chinese governor Do Tue . However, at their last confrontation, Bhadravarman disappeared without a trace after he was defeated by the governor. [6] Two of his sons, Chen Chen and Na Neng were killed in 413, while another son, Ti Kai, fled with his mother. Bhadravarman's son, Ti Chen, Gangaraja, abdicated the throne and left for India. The kingdom then transitioned into civil war. [3] :30,149