Didn't end too well however.The Vietnamese conducted a genocide campaign against the Cham, slaughtering 60,000 when taking the capital. The Vietnamese committed arson, theft and burned massive parts of Champa, seizing the entire country.The Cham representatives told the Ming Empire that "Annam destroyed our country". The Chinese Ming Dynasty records contain the extent of the Vietnamese destruction wrought on Champa. The Vietnamese enslaved several thousand Chams and enacted forced assimilation of Vietnamese culture onto Chams. The number included 50 members of the royal family. [9] The Chams informed the Ming that they continued to fight against the Vietnamese occupation of their land, which had been turned into the 13th province of Đại Việt The Champa kingdom was destroyed by the invasion, leaving small rump states which lasted until 1832, when emperor Minh Mang initiated the final conquest of the remnants of Champa. The Vietnamese ceramics trade was severely affected due to impact suffered by the Cham merchants after the invasion. [11] The Ming scholar Wu Pu (吳樸) recommended that to help stop the Vietnamese, Ming should help resuscitate the Champa Kingdom. [12] The Ming Empire sent a censor, Ch'en Chun, to Champa in 1474 to install the Champa King, but his entry was blocked by Vietnamese soldiers who had taken over Champa. He proceeded to Malacca instead and its ruler sent back tribute to the Ming dynasty [13] .Malacca sent envoys again in 1481 to inform the Ming that while going back to Malacca in 1469 from a trip to China, the Vietnamese attacked them, castrating the young and enslaving them. The Malaccans reported that Đại Việt was in control of Champa and sought to conquer Malacca, but the Malaccans did not fight back due to lack of permission from the Ming to engage in war. The Ming Emperor scolded them, ordering the Malaccans to strike back with violent force if the Vietnamese attacked. [14] [15] Only a small Cham kingdom remained in the south but this did not persist. Around 162,000 Cham remain in Vietnam today. [16] The victory allowed the Đại Việt a period of stability, since it united the north under the Trinh dynasty. It also allowed the kingdom to consolidate its power in its later conflict with the Nguyen family that ruled the south.