Not a trailer for a documentary sadly.There are tons of good documentary about the engagement of French forces,but sadly they are only in French and no subtitles available.If someone's asking,from 0:06,the soldier is saying "It's been four years since the conflict started,when we see the atrocities commited by ISIS,we can only be proud of this operation".From 0:44 the soldier says (about the Iraqis) : "They live with the danger,they are used to live with this war since 2003 and we are trying to help them". Given the accent,I could easily assume this is a légionnaire speaking.Légionnaires were deployed numerous times to Iraq to train the local forces.