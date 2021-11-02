Chaman-Spin Boldak border reopens after nearly month-long closure

This was always the case where citizens of Kandahar were allowed to enter Pak through Chaman by showing Afghan identity card. But Pak stopped their entry after too many people were entering through Chaman border a month ago. There were also questions on validity of Afghan identity card.



On Torkham border, there are visa on arrivals for Afghans. They can enter by showing medical documents.



Now Pak is back to square one. No country will allow entry of Afghans without visa except Pak.



This is why world club Pak and Afghanistan together i.e. AFPAK.