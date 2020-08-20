Chaman border to reopen from August 21 without visa requirement

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistan's Internal Security' started by Amavous, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:56 PM.
How retarded is this
a banana republic can not stand . more terrorism to come .no sane brain on earth will have open border with countries like afghanistan yemen syria libya
How does it make sense?
This is ridiculous. That's not how it works. You are entering another country not your everyday park. Visa is must to keep all these scumbag terrorists and smugglers in check.
Progressive.
There should be visa free movement between central Asian brothers Pakistan and Afghanistan.
How does it not make sense?
And Pakistan bends over once agian... perhaps we will see some second hand f16 or some other crap in returns........ We have forgotten what freedom feels like!!! Pathetic from establishment!
that bottle has 250ml liquid above the limit