Chaman border open for pedestrian travel Ali Ahmed 04 Aug 2020 The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman on Tuesday has been opened for one day for pedestrian travel, as a goodwill gesture. According to security sources, the Pak-Afghan border has been reopened for a day in the spirit of goodwill. The border will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. It should be noted that on Eid-ul-Adha, three people were killed and 20 were injured in a clash between civilians and Pak-Afghan border forces. https://www.brecorder.com/news/40009611/chaman-border-open-for-pedestrian-travel ---------------