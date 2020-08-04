/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Chaman border open for pedestrian travel

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Morpheus, Aug 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM.

    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Ali Ahmed 04 Aug 2020

    The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman on Tuesday has been opened for one day for pedestrian travel, as a goodwill gesture.

    According to security sources, the Pak-Afghan border has been reopened for a day in the spirit of goodwill. The border will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

    It should be noted that on Eid-ul-Adha, three people were killed and 20 were injured in a clash between civilians and Pak-Afghan border forces.

    https://www.brecorder.com/news/40009611/chaman-border-open-for-pedestrian-travel
