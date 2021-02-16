What's new

Chalo Lahore Ghumein | Lahore Sightseeing Bus Tour | Vlog#76.

Chalo Lahore Ghume | Lahore Sightseeing Bus Tour | Vlog#76.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt2CatXvom2XyCNDPsZQ94Q








Lahore and New Delhi have some similarities, like the colonial old heritage buildings, the Mughal architecture, tree covered roads but Lahore roads and footpaths looks cleaner, the govt. area of New Delhi is cleaner but not the rest of the city...Lahore looks cleaner than Delhi(new)...and the red public buses shown in the video are good. Delhi is twice as more populated than Lahore.






Lahore city roads and surroundings are really clean and green, and well kept. A culturally rich city....
 
chalo karachi ghumein

Still better than Slumbai...

Like Orangi Town, a supposedly slum covers an area of 22 sq.kms, compared to 1 sq.kms of Dharavi...and looks in good shape too.

BTW Karachi is still the financial, commercial and industrial capital of Pakistan.

And Its is not Lahore versus Karachi...yes competition is good but need to be a healthy one.
 
