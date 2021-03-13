What's new

Challenging a closed thread about a terror attack on Pakistani soil

Moderators have moved swiftly to close a news thread about mortar attacks near Gawadar.
Reason described is technical error in basic tweet but my point is it's normal to see technical mistakes in reporting of defense hardware.

Anyway terror attack is already condemned by a local politician in local news.

dailyazadiquetta.com

تمپ کے گائوں نظر آباد میں داغے گئے گولے قابل مذمت ہیں، بی این پی – روزنامہ آزادی | Daily Azadi, Quetta

تربت: بلو چستان نیشنل پارٹی ضلع کیچ کے ترجمان نے اپنے مذمتی بیان میں کہا کہ کل رات قریب 3 بجے نا معلوم سمت سے تحصیل تمپ کے گاؤں نظرآباد کے گنجان آبادی پر مارٹر گولے اور راکٹ فائر کرنے کی مذمت کی ۔
dailyazadiquetta.com
 
