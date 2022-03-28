Challenger 3 turret production has started

With the cutting of the first steel elements, Pearson Engineering has begun manufacture of the turret structures for the British Army's new Challenger 3. On behalf of Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), the general contractor for the Challenger 2 Life Time Extension Project, Pearson Engineering is manufacturing the turret structures for the 148 main battle tanks to be converted. After the conversion, the main battle tanks are referred to as Challenger 3. Their lifespan is expected to last until 2040. According to the British Army, the steel structures house the turret subsystems that ensure the Challenger 3 is a networked, digital battle tank with cutting-edge impact, enhanced survivability, and best-in-class surveillance and targeting capabilities. The Challenger 3 will be at the heart of the British Army's modernized warfare capabilities as defined under the Future Soldier programme. “The turret fabrication carried out here by Pearson Engineering is critical to the delivery of a fully digitized turret ensuring our modernized main battle tank receives the most effective firepower in Europe,” said Brigadier General Nick Cowey, Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) for the Program. The new modular armor was reportedly developed based on advances in armor technology. As part of the Challenger 3's layered protection, the fleet will also be the first British Army platform to receive the Active Protection System (APS) designed to enable it to detect and neutralize incoming threats.