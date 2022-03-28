What's new

Challenger 3 turret production has started

Georg

Georg

FULL MEMBER
Apr 2, 2017
1,253
3
1,432
Country
Germany
Location
Spain
Challenger-3-2-_British-Army-scaled-e1648475945138.jpg



With the cutting of the first steel elements, Pearson Engineering has begun manufacture of the turret structures for the British Army's new Challenger 3. On behalf of Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), the general contractor for the Challenger 2 Life Time Extension Project, Pearson Engineering is manufacturing the turret structures for the 148 main battle tanks to be converted. After the conversion, the main battle tanks are referred to as Challenger 3. Their lifespan is expected to last until 2040. According to the British Army, the steel structures house the turret subsystems that ensure the Challenger 3 is a networked, digital battle tank with cutting-edge impact, enhanced survivability, and best-in-class surveillance and targeting capabilities. The Challenger 3 will be at the heart of the British Army's modernized warfare capabilities as defined under the Future Soldier programme. “The turret fabrication carried out here by Pearson Engineering is critical to the delivery of a fully digitized turret ensuring our modernized main battle tank receives the most effective firepower in Europe,” said Brigadier General Nick Cowey, Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) for the Program. The new modular armor was reportedly developed based on advances in armor technology. As part of the Challenger 3's layered protection, the fleet will also be the first British Army platform to receive the Active Protection System (APS) designed to enable it to detect and neutralize incoming threats.

https://esut.de/2022/03/meldungen/33316/turmproduktion-fuer-den-challenger-3-hat-begonnen/
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,493
1
31,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
cant beat ze Germans in Engineering, one only has to drive a German Car to understand what i mean. :angel:

even the L85 series of rifles with their imperfections had to be improved by German engineers and gunsmiths.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,444
2
32,017
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
I'd deign that the Japanese who may not have the fabled engineering innovation capability of German engineers, still put a lot of orderly forethought and consideration into any design, including that of military weapons. Attention to detail is where it's at for longevity.

Firsthand experience for innumerable Japanese examples of manufactured products.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,271
-5
14,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Path-Finder said:
its not reliability, its longevity.
Click to expand...
Got a Toyota Prius and after 35K still going strong, not a single issue. I even had it on a dirt track in the with the bottom scraping on rocks and stuff and it still came out strong. It's price is still hovering near to what I bought it at after three years and the way things are going with the fuel prices I might get more lol. Toyota keep harassing me to sell the car to them and I say no way.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The SC
Challenger 3 MBT
Replies
2
Views
559
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
RBSL showcases game-changing main battle tank at DSEI
Replies
0
Views
417
Zarvan
Zarvan
Great Janjua
  • Locked
Bahrain has launched talks with India to procure Arjun Mk II main battle tanks
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
The SC
Nexter Leclerc XLR main battle tank
Replies
1
Views
812
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
China unveils VN22 new 6x6 wheeled armored IFV Infantry Fighting Vehicle at Zhuhai AirShow 2021
Replies
2
Views
1K
rEd cHiLLi
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom