Challenge to maximise CPEC gains is from Pakistan not China: Sherry

APRIL 30, 2019‘We must take ownership of planning and ensure that the trickle-down benefits permeate across all provinces,” remarked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, on Monday.She said this as she presided over a workshop organised by the Senate CPEC Committee and National Defence University on the lessons of developing multi-partisan support for CPEC.Chairperson Rehman added, “This can only be achieved if an autonomous CPEC authority, either in the Planning Ministry or as an autonomous body, is put in action.”“It must be made very clear that the challenge to maximising CPEC gains is from Pakistan not China, ” she maintained.The senator further asserted, “We must focus on four Cs in order to maximize CPEC’s potential: consensus, coordination, capacity and clarity.”“At the moment, there is no federal capacity to manage policy frameworks and execute the complex set of contractual structures needed for different types of investment models being utilised under CPEC platforms,” she said.Rehman also pointed out, “A crucial factor that requires attention and is often neglected is the environmental aspect of CPEC.”She made note of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s assurance of a “green, low-carbon, circular and sustainable” Belt and Road Initiative.