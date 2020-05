This is what happene two weeks before when we avenged Chinese attack:



Four Chinese soldiers incl. a liasion officer in an armoured car who got pelted with stones and slingshots first after they got down. Two or three managed to run back to main patrol with light to moderate injuries but the one who got struck by a stone in head fell down unconscious after which he got an additional dose of punches and kicks (luckily for him he was unconscious during this phase).

Click to expand...