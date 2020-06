The challenge of forming a minority rights commission in Pakistan





Nasir Saeed



Pakistani Source : https://dailytimes.com.pk/615414/the-challenge-of-forming-a-minority-rights-commission-in-pakistan/

which are significantly important not just to protect minorities, but to promote and establish a more tolerant society in Pakistan.



The suffering of religious minorities in Pakistan has become a serious and everyday matter, whether it is the misuse of the blasphemy law or forced conversion of Christian and Hindu girls, as recently pointed out in the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s latest report.

It further said that minorities remained unable to enjoy the freedom of religion or belief guaranteed to them under the country’s Constitution.

Members of religious minorities, especially Hindus, continue to leave the country as they see no future for their generations in Pakistan.

The government seems adamant to establish a toothless commission.