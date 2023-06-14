What's new

Chairman UC-8 Safoora Town abduction caught on CCTV

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668733943892328451

Another elected Chairman from UC-8, Safoora Town, abducted and disappeared just before the mayoral election, ensuring they couldn’t cast their vote. With each passing moment, the #PPP government proves it surpasses even Hitler in #fascism. Is there any institution, election commission, or court that can question what’s happening here? The PPP is etching a dark chapter of oppression in Pakistan’s political history. Democracy is being auctioned off, tarnishing the prospects of a city already in dire need. Show this video, @BBhuttoZardari
, to your international friends and let them witness how your father aspires for you to become the Prime Minister of #Pakistan.
