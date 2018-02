google translate









Photo Copyright ISPR

Image caption There are deep defense and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia (file photo, joint military exercises of both countries)



Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has ordered the government to take the House in confidence after asking the explanation on this issue, after the Pakistan Army has sent more military personnel to Saudi Arabia.



Chairman Senate told Khurram Dhangir that he would come to the house on Monday to give information about it.



It is believed that according to a Pakistani military announcement on Friday, more details of the army have been decided to be deployed in consultation and training mission in Saudi Arabia.



According to the report, Aaron Rasheed, on Friday, the PPP's Senator Farhatullah Babar raised questions about the announcement of sending the Saudi Arabia to the house while asking him to issue a case against Yemen in the context of the joint resolution of parliament. I should be neutral, a matter of departure to the army is an explanation and they would like to present a motion in this regard.



The chairman has ordered the defense minister to present.



Senator Farhatullah Babar said that according to the military, these soldiers will be sent under a joint agreement but they have not told them.



Referring to the statement of a military spokesman, he said, "According to them, it will be less than a division, but ten will be reduced or it is not explained." It is likely that the military between a brigade and division shall be.'



Farhatullah Babar, a spokesman for the announcement, said that this military chief General Qamar Javaid meets the Saudi ambassador and the Saudi ambassador and the three-day visit to Saudi Arabia last month's visit to Saudi Arabia.



Senator Farhatullah Babar said that this matter is very serious.

Photo Gallery Getty Images

Image caption Pakistan army forces are already deployed in Saudi Arabia



Earlier, according to the Pakistani military statement, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed al-Maliki and a Pakistani military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was held in Islamabad for a decision to deploy Pakistani soldiers in Saudi Arabia.



In a statement issued by ISPR, Pakistan's military sponsored publication, it was not explained how many more Pakistani soldiers have been decided to send Saudi Arabia and their appointment period will be done.



The ISPR press release said that Pakistan's freshest forces will be included with the existing Pakistani soldiers in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's army forces are not deployed in any country outside Saudi Arabia. Will be

Photo of AFP AFP

Image caption headed by the joint military force of the Islamic Union, Pakistan army chief Gen retired Raheel Sharif



Remember that a few years ago, Saudi Arabia had requested to send his army from Pakistan before the attack on Yemen, which was rejected after a Kadhad Dad of Parliament.



According to ISPR, 1180 Pakistani soldiers were already deployed in Saudi Arabia, who were sent to Saudi Arabia under a bilateral agreement in 1982.



There are strong defense relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's name is included in the 41-member alliance which Saudi Arabia has established in the name of eliminating Islamic extremism.



The military head of this Islamic Alliance was also shifted to former Pakistan army chief General retired Raheel Sharif.

