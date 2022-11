Ya Istiklal, Ya Izmihal.....



Olmek var, donmek yok (There is death, there is no turning back)....



Vur de vuralim; ol de olelim (Order us to strike, let's strike; order us to die, let's die)....



Dik dur e'ilme, bu Millet seninle (Stand firm and don't sway, this Nation is with you all the way).....