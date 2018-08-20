/ Register

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi resigns from his post

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by zeroboy, Aug 20, 2018 at 7:32 PM.

    zeroboy

    zeroboy

    greenblooded

    greenblooded

    Lol heard his wife voted for pti cm.I think she wants ik to go easy on him
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan

    Good riddence. He knew the hatchet was coming ...
     
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    His wife is not even remotely like najam.
     
    Salza

    Salza

    Ehsan Mani elected as new PCB chairman.
     
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat

    He did well as chairman PCB. Brought PSL, played his part in braining cricket back home.
     
    Zibago

    Zibago

    Hun bey key mithay choop tera wi elaaj hon ala ey
     
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan

    They are both snakes. His wife was the mentor of Maryum Nawaz. The anti-establishment and anti armed forces rhetoric came courtesy of his wife.


    On the subject. His name must be put on ECL immediately. The PSL corruption and money laundering must be investigated.
     
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer

    he is corrupt glad he had some shame and resigned.
     
