Chairman Mao reminisced on 127th birthday

ELITE MEMBER
Chairman Mao reminisced on 127th birthday
Devotees believe late leader’s theory still relevant to current global issues

Amid a complicated international and domestic situation this year, the Chinese public's mourning of their late leader Mao Zedong seemed endowed with a more profound and realistic meaning as they found Mao's theories still retain influence for treating many current issues faced by the country.

The Chairman Mao Memorial Hall in Tiananmen Square in Beijing witnessed unusually long lines, with people converging from the whole country to wait outside on Thursday, the 127th anniversary of the late leader's birth.

The hall, which normally opens only in the morning, expanded their opening time to the afternoon on "this special day," said an employee.

Before going in to visit, 77-year-old Hong Weijun, from North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, rubbed his hands for a while to fix his hair, which was flustered by the cold wind.

He coordinated his coat.

"I have to look neat before I go in. It's a courtesy. It shows my respect for Chairman Mao," he grinned.

Hong said he visits the memorial hall twice a year: September 9, the anniversary of Mao's death and December 26, the anniversary of his birth.

"He said he was going to let Chinese people stand up and he held up his promises," said Hong. "We did not just stand up, we stand up at the frontline of the world."

Many young people were also spotted outside Mao's resting place.

A 22-year-old high school student surnamed Yi from East China's Zhejiang Province told the Global Times that he formed a deeper understanding of Mao after he learned more about Chinese and world history.

He said he witnessed the Western world's interference in China's affairs and realized how important Mao's remarks and spirit mean to today's China.

"Look at the China-US relationship, and other issues," he said. "If you read Mao's books, familiarize yourself with his speech, you will know that he already gave answers decades ago."

The Chinese hashtag "126th anniversary of birth of Chairman Mao" became one of the most discussed topics on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo with more than 72.35 million views as of press time.

A video featuring Mao's speech in September 1949, one month before the founding of People's Republic of China went viral.

In this video, Mao said that "Let those reactionaries shake in front of us! Let them criticize us on everything! Chinese people's unrelenting effort will steadily achieve our goal!"

Some internet users posted that facing a US-initiated tech war aimed at blocking China, Chinese should face the situation with confidence while remembering what Mao had said: "Let them block us. After decades, we will have everything."

The city of Shaoshan in Central China's Hunan Province also welcomed tens of thousands of devotees who paid their respects in drizzle at Mao Zedong bronze statue square on Wednesday night.

An article headlined "His birthday has been always remembered by Xi Jinping," published by Xuexi Xiaozu, a WeChat account under the People's Daily's overseas edition, also reached readers.

The article said that President Xi has widely read Chinese and foreign classics, has a preference for Mao's poems.

Mao also significantly influenced Xi's governance of the country and literature cultivation, it said.

Xuexi Juntuan, a WeChat account under the People's Liberation Army's publicity department issued an article on Thursday headlined "Xi Jinping on how to learn Mao Zedong."

The article detailed how Xi paid homage to Mao on several occasions and how he learned Mao's political wisdom, governance of the country and foresight.

SENIOR MEMBER
The greatest man in China history.
The west demonized Chairman Mao every day, every week, for 71 damn years. Then one thing is for sure, Chairman Mao protected China national interest.

If the west praised your leaders, such as Gandhi, Modi, Mandela, Gorbachev, give you Nobel Peace Prize, then one thing is for sure, they are either traitor or stooge.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
The greatest man in China history.
The west demonized Chairman Mao every day, every week, for 71 damn years. Then one thing is for sure, Chairman Mao protected China national interest.

If the west praised your leaders, such as Gandhi, Modi, Mandela, Gorbachev, give you Nobel Peace Prize, then one thing is for sure, they are either traitor or stooge.
I would say Mao zhuxi one of the greatest men in history. He establishs a new China.
We also need to move forward, we will have more great man in the future. Do you agree to me? :cheers:
 
BANNED
Looks like China and India aren't different after all. Both support genocidal maniacs. :lol:



1608958945141.png


1608959049459.png


I know "Democide" is a new word for our Iron Brothers so I'll include this:

1608959101217.png


I'll be awaiting the replies of the Iron Brothers and their supporters. No regrets. :lol:
 
ELITE MEMBER
We know how westerners were afraid of him and hate him, that's part of the reason he is loved by the Chinese people, and he was a Chinese leader, he never expected to be loved by foreigners, the only thing that matters to him is being loved by his own people.

It's a strong sign of success of being hated so much by your enemies and loved by your own people even after being dead for half of century.

Let the west live in hate and fear of him for the rest of their lives.
 
BANNED
beijingwalker said:
We know how westerners were afraid of him and hate him, that's part of the reason he is loved by the Chinese people, and he was a Chinese leader, he never expected to be loved by foreigners, the only thing that matters to him is being loved by his own people.

It's a strong sign of success of being hated so much by your enemies and loved by your own people even after being dead for half of century.

Let the west live in hate and fear of him for the rest of their lives.
Chinese only love him because they have been fed lies. And not all Chinese love him. :rolleyes:
 
ELITE MEMBER
10,000 PLA Army, Navy and Air Forces sing the song " Great Leader Chairman Mao"
Itachi said:
Chinese only love him because they have been fed lies. And not all Chinese love him. :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
We have access to all western media's slandering and smearing about him, tell me something I don't know, but we live our lives in China, our parents, grandparent and great grandparents live their lives in China even before PRC, we all know how Mao changed China, it's our lives shared by generations of our Chinese people. We don't care what the west think of him and how much they hate him, the intensity of our enemies hate is as the same as how we love him.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
beijingwalker said:
10,000 PLA Army, Navy and Air Forces sing the song " Great Leader Chairman Mao"

We have access to all western media's slandering and smearing about him, tell me something I don't know, but we live our lives in China, our parents, grandparent and great grandparents live their lives in China even before PRC, we all know how Mao changed China, it's our lives shared by generations of our Chinese people. We don't care what the west think of him and how much they hate him, the intensity of our enemies hate is as the same as how we love him.
How to wake a person who's pretending to be asleep?
 
ELITE MEMBER
毛主席诞辰127周年，人民齐聚广场，欢天喜地，可上九天揽月，可下五洋捉鳖，人民万岁≧▽≦。
Reciting Mao's Poem: "Reach the ninth heaven high to embrace the moon. (Change Moon Rover) Or the five oceans deep to capture a turtle (Jiaolong submersible reaching the lowest point in Mariana trench)"

Thousands of people swarm Mao's home village in Hunan province to pay tribute to Mao on his 127th birthday and tell him that his people in 2020 made his dreams come true, he can rest in peace now.

 
SENIOR MEMBER
SENIOR MEMBER
Without Mao, China would not be where it is today challenging the US for top position. It is because of Mao that the West’s 500 year reign of terror will come to an end with the return of China to superpower status. China has always been the country the West has always feared.
 
