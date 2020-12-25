Chairman Mao reminisced on 127th birthday

Global TimesDevotees believe late leader’s theory still relevant to current global issuesAmid a complicated international and domestic situation this year, the Chinese public's mourning of their late leader Mao Zedong seemed endowed with a more profound and realistic meaning as they found Mao's theories still retain influence for treating many current issues faced by the country.The Chairman Mao Memorial Hall in Tiananmen Square in Beijing witnessed unusually long lines, with people converging from the whole country to wait outside on Thursday, the 127th anniversary of the late leader's birth.The hall, which normally opens only in the morning, expanded their opening time to the afternoon on "this special day," said an employee.Before going in to visit, 77-year-old Hong Weijun, from North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, rubbed his hands for a while to fix his hair, which was flustered by the cold wind.He coordinated his coat."I have to look neat before I go in. It's a courtesy. It shows my respect for Chairman Mao," he grinned.Hong said he visits the memorial hall twice a year: September 9, the anniversary of Mao's death and December 26, the anniversary of his birth."He said he was going to let Chinese people stand up and he held up his promises," said Hong. "We did not just stand up, we stand up at the frontline of the world."Many young people were also spotted outside Mao's resting place.A 22-year-old high school student surnamed Yi from East China's Zhejiang Province told the Global Times that he formed a deeper understanding of Mao after he learned more about Chinese and world history.He said he witnessed the Western world's interference in China's affairs and realized how important Mao's remarks and spirit mean to today's China."Look at the China-US relationship, and other issues," he said. "If you read Mao's books, familiarize yourself with his speech, you will know that he already gave answers decades ago."The Chinese hashtag "126th anniversary of birth of Chairman Mao" became one of the most discussed topics on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo with more than 72.35 million views as of press time.A video featuring Mao's speech in September 1949, one month before the founding of People's Republic of China went viral.In this video, Mao said that "Let those reactionaries shake in front of us! Let them criticize us on everything! Chinese people's unrelenting effort will steadily achieve our goal!"Some internet users posted that facing a US-initiated tech war aimed at blocking China, Chinese should face the situation with confidence while remembering what Mao had said: "Let them block us. After decades, we will have everything."The city of Shaoshan in Central China's Hunan Province also welcomed tens of thousands of devotees who paid their respects in drizzle at Mao Zedong bronze statue square on Wednesday night.An article headlined "His birthday has been always remembered by Xi Jinping," published by Xuexi Xiaozu, a WeChat account under the People's Daily's overseas edition, also reached readers.The article said that President Xi has widely read Chinese and foreign classics, has a preference for Mao's poems.Mao also significantly influenced Xi's governance of the country and literature cultivation, it said.Xuexi Juntuan, a WeChat account under the People's Liberation Army's publicity department issued an article on Thursday headlined "Xi Jinping on how to learn Mao Zedong."The article detailed how Xi paid homage to Mao on several occasions and how he learned Mao's political wisdom, governance of the country and foresight.