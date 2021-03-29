Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits Baykar UAV facility in Turkey

Asfandyar Bhittani
Jan 2, 2017
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on his visit to Baykar R&D and production center in Turkey.
Sir issue with Turkish products are engines. They are all from Europe. The moment that issue is resolved, Turkey is the best source for Land Vehicles and Anti Tank weapons and other such stuff.Pakistan in 2016: "Everything in Turkey's actually Western origin. No point in working with them on anything. And no one cares about South African stuff."
Pakistan in 2021: "Can we buy Turkish drones and Emirati-South African mini-drones?"
Honestly, what a nation we have.
Ukraine is a good source of engines as well for now.Sir issue with Turkish products are engines. They are all from Europe. The moment that issue is resolved, Turkey is the best source for Land Vehicles and Anti Tank weapons and other such stuff.
Yeah but they're developing the engines as we speak, so in 3-5 years even those won't be an issue. Hilariously, the Turks are working with Ukraine on UAV engines. Ukraine is the other country which wanted to work with us on aerospace, but our heads were up Russia's rear that time (God knows why).Sir issue with Turkish products are engines. They are all from Europe. The moment that issue is resolved, Turkey is the best source for Land Vehicles and Anti Tank weapons and other such stuff.
At least somebody is using the South African engineers skills but its unfortunate that Pakistan couldn't acquire them.Emirati-South African mini-drones?"
What do you think will pakistan try to get technology for her drones or get the product with totChairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on his visit to Baykar R&D and production center in Turkey. View attachment 729421