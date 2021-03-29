Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits Baykar UAV facility in Turkey

Zarvan said: Sir issue with Turkish products are engines. They are all from Europe. The moment that issue is resolved, Turkey is the best source for Land Vehicles and Anti Tank weapons and other such stuff. Click to expand...

Yeah but they're developing the engines as we speak, so in 3-5 years even those won't be an issue. Hilariously, the Turks are working with Ukraine on UAV engines. Ukraine is the other country which wanted to work with us on aerospace, but our heads were up Russia's rear that time (God knows why).I was basically the only person saying in 2016 that we should work with Turkey, South Africa and Ukraine. We Pakistanis would sell the cave without checking if it's a salt mine first, and then complain why others were selling our salt.