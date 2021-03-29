What's new

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits Baykar UAV facility in Turkey

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Pakistan in 2016: "Everything in Turkey's actually Western origin. No point in working with them on anything. And no one cares about South African stuff."

Pakistan in 2021: "Can we buy Turkish drones and Emirati-South African mini-drones?"

Honestly, what a nation. We literally could have co-developed this stuff from them and not ask this question, "can we buy?"
 
Pakistan in 2016: "Everything in Turkey's actually Western origin. No point in working with them on anything. And no one cares about South African stuff."

Pakistan in 2021: "Can we buy Turkish drones and Emirati-South African mini-drones?"

Honestly, what a nation we have.
Sir issue with Turkish products are engines. They are all from Europe. The moment that issue is resolved, Turkey is the best source for Land Vehicles and Anti Tank weapons and other such stuff.
 
Sir issue with Turkish products are engines. They are all from Europe. The moment that issue is resolved, Turkey is the best source for Land Vehicles and Anti Tank weapons and other such stuff.
Yeah but they're developing the engines as we speak, so in 3-5 years even those won't be an issue. Hilariously, the Turks are working with Ukraine on UAV engines. Ukraine is the other country which wanted to work with us on aerospace, but our heads were up Russia's rear that time (God knows why).

I was basically the only person saying in 2016 that we should work with Turkey, South Africa and Ukraine. We Pakistanis would sell the cave without checking if it's a salt mine first, and then complain why others were selling our salt.
 
