What's new

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC)

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,476
77
107,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan is, in principle, the highest-ranking military officer in the Pakistan Defense Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Prime minister of Pakistan, Parliament of Pakistan, Ministry of Defence, and the National Security Council. However, even as the Principal Staff Officer, the Chairman does not have any authority over the combatant forces.

The individual service chiefs are solely responsible for the coordination of the Armed and Combatant forces. Despite not being the highest-ranking officer, in Pakistan, the Chief of Army Staff is considered a powerful officer as can be seen by the number of times the Army Chief of Staff has overthrown the government and declared himself the ruler of the country. The Chairman outranks all respective heads of each service branch but does not have operational command authority over them or their service branches.

General Pervez Musharraf is the only military officer, who as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (note that he was also Chief of Army Staff at the same time), overthrew the democratic government of Prime minister Nawaz Sharif on October 12, 1999 (See 1999 Pakistani coup d'état),

The Chairman leads the meetings and coordinates the efforts of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), comprising the Chairman, the Chiefs of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff. In Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is an important and highly prestigious staff assignment in Pakistan Armed Forces, but the chairman does not have any command authority over combatant forces. While, the chiefs do have authority over personnel assignments and oversight over resources and personnel allocated to the combatant commands within their respective services.

The Chairman may also transmit communications to the combatant commanders from the Prime minister and President as well as allocate additional funding to the combatant commanders if necessary. The Chairman is nominated by the President, on the advice of the Prime minister.

Unlike United States's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the appointment of Chairman does not need confirmation via majority vote by the Parliament. Though, the appointment needs confirmation from the Prime minister. By statute, the Chairman is appointed as a four-star general, four-star air chief marshal and/or four star admiral. By law, all 4-star officers are required to have vast experience in joint uniformed services of Pakistan during their 40 year long military careers.

The post of CJCSC was created by former Prime minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in March 1976, and the first Chairman was four star rank officer, General Muhammad Shariff. The current holder of the office is General Khalid Shameem Wynne who is recently promoted to a 4 star rank.


List of Chairman Joint Chiefs

No.ImageNameTerm of AppointmentArms of CommissionDecorations
1General Muhammad Shariff1 March 1976 – 1978Pakistan Army - Punjab Regiment
2Admiral Mohammad Shariff1978 – 13 April 1980Pakistan Navy - Naval Communications BranchHJ, SJ, NI(M)
3General Muhammad Iqbal Khan13 April 1980 – 22 March 1984Pakistan Army - Frontier Force RegimentNI(M), SBt
4Rahimuddin.jpgGeneral Rahimuddin Khan22 March 1984 – 29 March 1987Pakistan Army - Baloch RegimentNI(M), SBt
5General Akhtar Abdur Rahman29 March 1987 – 17 August 1988Pakistan Army - Punjab RegimentNI(M), SBt
6Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey10 November 1988 – 17 August 1991Pakistan Navy - Naval Operations BranchNI(M), SBt
7General Shamim Alam Khan.jpgGeneral Shamim Alam Khan17 August 1991 – 9 November 1994Pakistan Army - Armoured CorpsNI(M), SJ, SBt
8Air Chief Marshal Farooq Feroze Khan10 November 1994 – 9 November 1997Pakistan Air Force - No. 14 Squadron Tail choppersNI(M), SBt
9General Jehangir Karamat9 November 1997 – 7 October 1998Pakistan Army - Armoured CorpsNI(M), TBt
10PervezMusharraf.jpgGeneral Pervez Musharraf8 October 1998 – 7 October 2001Pakistan Army - ArtilleryNI(M), TBt
11General Muhammad Aziz Khan7 October 2001 – 6 October 2004Pakistan Army - Punjab RegimentNI(M), SBt
12General Ehsan ul Haq7 October 2004 – 7 October 2007Pakistan Army - Air DefenceNI(M)
13US Navy 090820-N-8273J-121 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Gary Roughead meets with Pakistan Joint Chief of Staff Committee Gen. Tariq Majid during an office call at the Pakistan Joint Staff Headquarters in Islamabad.jpgGeneral Tariq Majid8 October 2007 – 7 October 2010Pakistan Army - Baloch RegimentNI(M)
14Khalid Wynne (close-up).jpgGeneral Khalid Shameem Wynne8 October 2010 – 8 October 2013Pakistan Army - Punjab RegimentNI(M)
15General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani (Acting)8 October 2013 -Pakistan Army - Baloch Regiment

Present......

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

1635462039435.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,476
77
107,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Chairman JCSC, tri-services chiefs discuss Pakistan’s defence and security

28 Oct 2021

1635462539941.png


  • Meeting discusses “fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies”.
  • COAS General Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Niazi and Air Staff Chief Air Marshal Sidhu attend the meeting.
  • Services’ chiefs express absolute satisfaction and confidence in the readiness of the defence forces.


Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the defence and security environment of the country with the chiefs of the military services at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu attended the meeting.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the meeting discussed a range of security-related issues, including the “fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies”.

The meeting also discussed the importance of peace in Afghanistan for a stable regional situation.

Furthermore, the officials conferred the work plan of the tri-services, challenges they share, and the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The services’ chiefs expressed absolute satisfaction and confidence in the readiness of the defence forces and reaffirmed the forces’ determination to “respond to an entire spectrum of threats” the country faces in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

They also appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the war against terrorism.
“JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and national security,” CJCSC General Raza said.

He also lauded the unity of the armed forces of Pakistan to meet all the defence and security-related challenges faced by Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
CJCSC is on Official visit to Russia - Radio Pakistan .
Replies
3
Views
399
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
The Eagle
Featured Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza official visit to Iraq
Replies
8
Views
764
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
Pakistan Ka Beta
Chairman JCSC is on official visit to Kazakhstan - ISPR
Replies
0
Views
192
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
CJCSC is on official visit to Jordan - ISPR
Replies
0
Views
289
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
CJCSC called on Minister of State of Qatar for Defence Affairs - ISPR .
Replies
0
Views
334
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom