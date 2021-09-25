Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC)

Chairman JCSC, tri-services chiefs discuss Pakistan’s defence and security

28 Oct 2021Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the defence and security environment of the country with the chiefs of the military services at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu attended the meeting.A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the meeting discussed a range of security-related issues, including the “fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies”.The meeting also discussed the importance of peace in Afghanistan for a stable regional situation.Furthermore, the officials conferred the work plan of the tri-services, challenges they share, and the operational preparedness of the armed forces.The services’ chiefs expressed absolute satisfaction and confidence in the readiness of the defence forces and reaffirmed the forces’ determination to “respond to an entire spectrum of threats” the country faces in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.They also appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the war against terrorism.“JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and national security,” CJCSC General Raza said.He also lauded the unity of the armed forces of Pakistan to meet all the defence and security-related challenges faced by Pakistan.