Chairman JCSC is on official visit to Kazakhstan - ISPR

Pakistan keen to expand bilateral military to military cooperation with Kazakhstan: CJCSC

August 13, 2021





Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Kazakhstan today (Friday).
According to the ISPR, the Chairman JCSC who is on official visit to Kazakhstan had separate meetings with Defence Minister, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development and Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.
During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.
Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza said Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Kazakhstan.






