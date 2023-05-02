What's new

Chairman Imran Khan is not Anti America, PTI USA leader Atif Khan tells Congressman Adam Schiff

And last year we were supposed to bring a revolution with anti American sentiments peddled by these same folks. Unbelievable.
 
THANK YOU, MRS. OBAMA.

TheDarkKnight said:
He never was against USA or west. He was against their policies and their alleged interference.
Click to expand...
We might have to write an ELI5 (explain like I am five y/o) since it's so hard to understand for most.
 
Valar. said:
And last year we were supposed to bring a revolution with anti American sentiments peddled by these same folks. Unbelievable.
Click to expand...

What happens behind the scenes is different to what politicians say on TV. PTI is lobbying Usa deep state to pressurise the Pakistani establishment so Pti can be allowed to come back to power. Pti fans will faint but its the reality. PDM also does the same. Then politicians on TV claim we want free and independent Pakistan to pump the people up.

Valar. said:
Chor na yaar...

Zindagi azaab ker di hay patwaris and potians nay...
Click to expand...

Don't take them seriously, work on yourself and your life. Politics should be part time or time pass i say lol
 

