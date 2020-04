Since there is no vaccine yet and the blood plasma from the Covid19 survivors has the capable antibody that can fight against Covid19, then I think the following idea of "Chain Plasma Donation" can help significantly.The picture below shows that if every one can donate plasma to two persons, then at first the Covid19 survivors should donate plasma to the Health Personnel (Yellow bodies) and the Armies and Polices (Green bodies) who work in the front-line. Then in the second step, the doctors, armies and polices should donate plasma to the general people (Red bodies), and then in the third step, from people to people plasma donation.Is it a good idea?