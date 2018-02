Repair Work at Iran’s Historic Palace Ends after 12 Years



February, 05, 2018 - 18:02

ISFAHAN (Tasnim) – The scaffolds at the site of Ali Qapu, a grand palace in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, have been removed on February 4 after 12 years of expert repairs, allowing sightseers to enjoy the attractive structure in the historic Naqsh-e-Jahan square.