Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ Star, Dies at 43

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman has died at 43. His Twitter account reported that he had been battling colon cancer.
Boseman also appeared in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” “Get on Up,” “42” and “Draft Day.”
“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
https://variety.com/2020/film/news/chadwick-boseman-dead-dies-black-panther-1234753232/
I am stunned. Could this year get any worse?
