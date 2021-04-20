Chad coup: Idris Deby toppled, French coached son seizes power the day after election

Yes, I guarantee it's his own French friends who took him down.



He was fighting rebels backed by Kalifa Kaftar, and we know that Kaftar is Macron's poodle.



The improbable scarcity of info of how this happened, tanks in Ndjamena, and military arrests all point to his son, a student of top French military academy, who used to live a lavish lifestyle in Paris way past his, or even his father's means.



Add to this that the speaker of the parliament, who probably was Deby's most reliable man, got a boot.



So, it's a regime change now happening there. Deby's men out, new Deby's men in.