What's new

Chad coup: Idris Deby toppled, French coached son seizes power the day after election

P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,308
3
888
Country
China
Location
China
Chad leader Idriss Deby "dies on battlefield" after winning reelection
Idriss Deby took power in a coup decades ago and died fighting against rebels trying to oust him. Over 30 years, Deby has been a maverick figure in the Sahel region, with friends in the West but enemies close to home.



Idriss Deby Itno shown in a picture from August 2020
Chadian President Idriss Deby died on a battlefied on April 20, the military said
Idriss Deby, the son of a shepherd who went on to lead his country Chad and become one of Africa's longest serving heads of state, has died on a battlefield with anti-government rebels. He was 68.
The shock announcement came from the Chadian military, just a day after Deby was confirmed president-elect after securing nearly 80 percent of the April, 11 election. Meanwhile, Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has taken over as leader of a transitional military council, the military said.
Deby was born in 1952 in northeastern Chad, in what was then part of colonial France's Equatorial Africa empire. He started his military career in Chad's capital N'Djamena before earning a fighter pilot's license in France in 1976.
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of Idriss Deby, at a polling station in N'djamena
Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been named interim president
Rise in the military
Deby joined the rebel army under former leader-turned-president Hissene Habre in 1982, and took command of the army in 1983. He took part in the Toyota War, the last phase of the Chadian-Libyan conflict, where Chadian forces successfully repelled incursions from Muammar Gaddafi's much better equipped army using armed Toyota pick up trucks, assisted by French air support.
Support from France would become integral to Deby's future as kingmaker in Chad.
From army chief to rebel fighter
But by the end of the 1980s, Deby's relationship with President Habre had soured to the point where Habre accused Deby of plotting a military coup. Deby first fled to Libya, where Gaddafi welcomed him, and then to Sudan, where he was joined by numerous followers from Chadian army ranks. Here, Deby built up the Patriotic Salvation Movement, which started launching offensives into Chad against the Habre government, and eventually marching into N'Djamena in 1989.










Volume 90%






Watch video03:32
Chad's president killed: military
Taking power
With Habre in exile in Senegal, Deby set about reforming Chad's government. This included incorporating anti-Habre groups into a union.
However, the situation was tense - there was another coup attempt and Deby's regime cracked down on opposition figures and Habre-allies.
After six years of transition towards democracy, Deby was elected president in 1996 in Chad's first multi-party election, bringing some of the political opposition into government. But his regime could not shake accusations of alleged human rights abuses. He was reelected in 2001 but came under increasing pressure from the opposition accusing him of election fraud. A 2005 referendum approved changes to the constitution to remove limits on presidential terms.
Chad's President Idriss Deby and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 in Paris
Deby, many lears later, with French President Emmanuel Macron. The relationship with France kept Deby in power
France as Deby's joker
Chad's wealth in natural resources such as oil was supposed to pull the country out of poverty. But Deby's regime was accused of using oil revenues to enrich itself and use it to finance its fight against rebellions.
Yet Deby was seen by Western powers as a stable, predictable figure in an increasing war against jihadist fighters in the Sahel region. He also became a key figure in mediating conflict in neighboring Central African Republic and in the Boko Haram insurgency.
G5 Sahel summit
Chad is part of G5 Sahel joint force, supported by France and the EU bloc
Deby allowed France to station troops in Chad, which served his purposes in defending his regime, and allowed France a base from which it could carry out its counter-terrorism operations. Most notable of these was the French-led Operation Barkhane. In 2014, along with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, Chad became part of the G5 Sahel joint force to battle jihadist organizations on military and governmental fronts.
Chadian soldiers on a Land Cruiser pickup
Chadian soldiers during a recent operation against rebel forces
Rising anger at poverty
On the home front, though, Deby faced pressure against his increasingly authoritarian regime. Though he won the 2016 election, reports of voter intimidation further tarnished his image. Chad amended its constitution yet again in 2018, expanding the president's powers and increasing the presidential term from five to six years.
Mismanagement and falling oil prices have exacerbated poverty and raised discontent in the landlocked country. Chad is one of the world's poorest nations, with two thirds of country's 15.8 million people living in abject poverty, according to the UN's World Food Program.
As much as Deby was successful in defending himself and his regime, his enemies were never far. The 2021 election saw violence, with a rebel group calling itself FACT (the Front for Change and Concord in Chad) launching attacks, and over the weekend, there were clashes with the army as the rebels advanced toward N'Djamena.
While his supporter say he strove for peace and was a Pan-Africanist, Deby left power in the same way he took it over 30 years ago: in the heat of battle, and a rebel group fighting a corrupt leader.
 
P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,308
3
888
Country
China
Location
China
Dalit said:
Wherever there is Macron there is trouble.
Click to expand...
Yes, I guarantee it's his own French friends who took him down.

He was fighting rebels backed by Kalifa Kaftar, and we know that Kaftar is Macron's poodle.

The improbable scarcity of info of how this happened, tanks in Ndjamena, and military arrests all point to his son, a student of top French military academy, who used to live a lavish lifestyle in Paris way past his, or even his father's corrupt means.

Add to this that the speaker of the parliament, who probably was Deby's most reliable man, got a boot.

So, it's a regime change now happening there. Deby's men out, new Deby's men in.
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,356
-17
21,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Paul2 said:
Yes, I guarantee it's his own French friends who took him down.

He was fighting rebels backed by Kalifa Kaftar, and we know that Kaftar is Macron's poodle.

The improbable scarcity of info of how this happened, tanks in Ndjamena, and military arrests all point to his son, a student of top French military academy, who used to live a lavish lifestyle in Paris way past his, or even his father's means.

Add to this that the speaker of the parliament, who probably was Deby's most reliable man, got a boot.

So, it's a regime change now happening there. Deby's men out, new Deby's men in.
Click to expand...
French presence in its African colonies is very dubious. France supports certain sides and suppresses voices that oppose French colonisation. Even till this day France collects huge sums of colonial tax from African nations. It is a daylight robbery. So ugly and henious.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
1,406
1
4,200
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Paul2 said:
Yes, I guarantee it's his own French friends who took him down.

He was fighting rebels backed by Kalifa Kaftar, and we know that Kaftar is Macron's poodle.

The improbable scarcity of info of how this happened, tanks in Ndjamena, and military arrests all point to his son, a student of top French military academy, who used to live a lavish lifestyle in Paris way past his, or even his father's means.

Add to this that the speaker of the parliament, who probably was Deby's most reliable man, got a boot.

So, it's a regime change now happening there. Deby's men out, new Deby's men in.
Click to expand...
One colonial African warlord replaced by another so what is new....why this matters to middle east...
 
P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,308
3
888
Country
China
Location
China
Dalit said:
French presence in its African colonies is very dubious. France supports certain sides and suppresses voices that oppose French colonisation. Even till this day France collects huge sums of colonial tax from African nations. It is a daylight robbery. So ugly and henious.
Click to expand...
And yeah, Macron was first to offer his regards just an hour from first news... So shameless.
aryobarzan said:
One colonial African warlord replaced by another so what is new....why this matters to middle east...
Click to expand...
Because it's terrible!
 
Type59

Type59

FULL MEMBER
Mar 13, 2008
1,379
0
922
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
End of an era. Came to power during the turmoil of Cold War, not many leaders from that period still ruling.
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
780
0
1,532
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
aryobarzan said:
One colonial African warlord replaced by another so what is new....why this matters to middle east...
Click to expand...
this section is called the "Middle East and Africa" forum. an article doesn't need to be about the mid east in order for it to be posted here, just being about an African country is enough for it to be posted here.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,755
-2
9,496
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Paul2 said:
Chad leader Idriss Deby "dies on battlefield" after winning reelection
Idriss Deby took power in a coup decades ago and died fighting against rebels trying to oust him. Over 30 years, Deby has been a maverick figure in the Sahel region, with friends in the West but enemies close to home.



Idriss Deby Itno shown in a picture from August 2020
Chadian President Idriss Deby died on a battlefied on April 20, the military said
Idriss Deby, the son of a shepherd who went on to lead his country Chad and become one of Africa's longest serving heads of state, has died on a battlefield with anti-government rebels. He was 68.
The shock announcement came from the Chadian military, just a day after Deby was confirmed president-elect after securing nearly 80 percent of the April, 11 election. Meanwhile, Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has taken over as leader of a transitional military council, the military said.
Deby was born in 1952 in northeastern Chad, in what was then part of colonial France's Equatorial Africa empire. He started his military career in Chad's capital N'Djamena before earning a fighter pilot's license in France in 1976.
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of Idriss Deby, at a polling station in N'djamena'djamena
Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been named interim president
Rise in the military
Deby joined the rebel army under former leader-turned-president Hissene Habre in 1982, and took command of the army in 1983. He took part in the Toyota War, the last phase of the Chadian-Libyan conflict, where Chadian forces successfully repelled incursions from Muammar Gaddafi's much better equipped army using armed Toyota pick up trucks, assisted by French air support.
Support from France would become integral to Deby's future as kingmaker in Chad.
From army chief to rebel fighter
But by the end of the 1980s, Deby's relationship with President Habre had soured to the point where Habre accused Deby of plotting a military coup. Deby first fled to Libya, where Gaddafi welcomed him, and then to Sudan, where he was joined by numerous followers from Chadian army ranks. Here, Deby built up the Patriotic Salvation Movement, which started launching offensives into Chad against the Habre government, and eventually marching into N'Djamena in 1989.










Volume 90%






Watch video03:32
Chad's president killed: military
Taking power
With Habre in exile in Senegal, Deby set about reforming Chad's government. This included incorporating anti-Habre groups into a union.
However, the situation was tense - there was another coup attempt and Deby's regime cracked down on opposition figures and Habre-allies.
After six years of transition towards democracy, Deby was elected president in 1996 in Chad's first multi-party election, bringing some of the political opposition into government. But his regime could not shake accusations of alleged human rights abuses. He was reelected in 2001 but came under increasing pressure from the opposition accusing him of election fraud. A 2005 referendum approved changes to the constitution to remove limits on presidential terms.
Chad's President Idriss Deby and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 in Paris's President Idriss Deby and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 in Paris
Deby, many lears later, with French President Emmanuel Macron. The relationship with France kept Deby in power
France as Deby's joker
Chad's wealth in natural resources such as oil was supposed to pull the country out of poverty. But Deby's regime was accused of using oil revenues to enrich itself and use it to finance its fight against rebellions.
Yet Deby was seen by Western powers as a stable, predictable figure in an increasing war against jihadist fighters in the Sahel region. He also became a key figure in mediating conflict in neighboring Central African Republic and in the Boko Haram insurgency.
G5 Sahel summit
Chad is part of G5 Sahel joint force, supported by France and the EU bloc
Deby allowed France to station troops in Chad, which served his purposes in defending his regime, and allowed France a base from which it could carry out its counter-terrorism operations. Most notable of these was the French-led Operation Barkhane. In 2014, along with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, Chad became part of the G5 Sahel joint force to battle jihadist organizations on military and governmental fronts.
Chadian soldiers on a Land Cruiser pickup
Chadian soldiers during a recent operation against rebel forces
Rising anger at poverty
On the home front, though, Deby faced pressure against his increasingly authoritarian regime. Though he won the 2016 election, reports of voter intimidation further tarnished his image. Chad amended its constitution yet again in 2018, expanding the president's powers and increasing the presidential term from five to six years.
Mismanagement and falling oil prices have exacerbated poverty and raised discontent in the landlocked country. Chad is one of the world's poorest nations, with two thirds of country's 15.8 million people living in abject poverty, according to the UN's World Food Program.
As much as Deby was successful in defending himself and his regime, his enemies were never far. The 2021 election saw violence, with a rebel group calling itself FACT (the Front for Change and Concord in Chad) launching attacks, and over the weekend, there were clashes with the army as the rebels advanced toward N'Djamena.
While his supporter say he strove for peace and was a Pan-Africanist, Deby left power in the same way he took it over 30 years ago: in the heat of battle, and a rebel group fighting a corrupt leader.
Click to expand...
Entire Magreb is a basket case filled with French appointment puppets.

No loss to the continent.
Dalit said:
French presence in its African colonies is very dubious. France supports certain sides and suppresses voices that oppose French colonisation. Even till this day France collects huge sums of colonial tax from African nations. It is a daylight robbery. So ugly and henious.
Click to expand...
Friend, i told you before... there is no such colonial tax.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom