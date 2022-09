Waisay, aap main itnay salahiyat hai keh you can spend around $80,000 on a 4 day trip to New York, to phir aap dunya say bheek kyun mangtay phir rahay hain?



Udhr dunya say bheek mango, aur idhr itna paisay trip par lagao. How would any donor in the world empathize with you?



This is the problem in this country, the rulers keep getting richer to this extent, while the people become poorer.